Governor Abbott Mobilizes State Resources Ahead Of Severe Weather Across Texas

TEXAS, November 20 - November 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to mobilize state emergency response resources ahead of anticipated severe weather moving across Texas this week.

"Texans across the state should remain weather-aware as this severe weather moves across Texas," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas stands ready to support local officials and emergency response personnel on the ground to keep Texans and our communities safe. I thank all of our emergency response personnel who are working day and night to protect their fellow Texans this Thanksgiving holiday week."

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system moving across the state is expected to bring severe thunderstorms to East Texas today. Primary threats include strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, TDEM has activated the following state resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Urban Search and Rescue Teams

Additionally, TDEM has placed the following resources on standby to support severe weather response operations as needed:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams

Urban Search and Rescue Teams Texas A&M Forest Service : Incident Management Teams and saw crews

: Incident Management Teams and saw crews Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Severe weather packages Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and boat squads

Game Wardens and boat squads Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordinating with utility providers in the threat area

Texans are urged to take severe weather safety preparedness precautions, including making an emergency plan, heeding warnings of local officials, and monitoring local weather forecasts. Texans can visit TexasReady.gov for severe weather safety information.

Additionally, the Texas Emergency Management Council is monitoring the potential for disruptive snowfall and sub-freezing temperatures in the Panhandle into the South Plains during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org and locate cold weather resources at TexasReady.gov.