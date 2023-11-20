PASCO® adds Versatech in Asset Purchase
Pasco Systems Corp. Acquires Assets of Versatech Holdings, LLC to Expand Automation Machinery Offerings
This demonstrates our optimistic view of the future of robotic automation and propels us into the manufacturing process with solutions for assembly, tending, inspection, and more.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasco Systems Corp., a leading manufacturer of automation machinery under the PASCO® brand, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Versatech Holdings, LLC, a company based in Effingham, IL. This acquisition will allow Pasco Systems to expand its product offerings and strengthen its position in the automation industry.
— James Nardulli, COO
The acquisition of Versatech will bring significant benefits to both companies. Nearly all Versatech employees will be retained, ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of operations. The business will continue to operate in its present facility in Effingham, providing stability for both employees and customers. Versatech will operate as a division of Pasco Systems, leveraging the strengths and resources of both companies.
Customers of both Pasco Systems and Versatech can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to ongoing projects.
The combined expertise and capabilities of the two companies will result in greater innovation and a broader range of products and services for customers.
The acquisition of Versatech Pasco Systems Corp. is a significant strategic development in the automation industry.
About Pasco Systems
From two engineers and a fabricator in 1976, PASCO has evolved into Pasco Systems Corporation. Along the way, we created the PASCO® brand of automation machinery focused on end of line automation. In 2004, we integrated our first FANUC robot. Today, we are supporting more than 650 customers with 2,000 systems in the field, more than 600 of which include integrated robots.
Pasco Systems is a level 4, Certified Servicing Integrator for FANUC Robotics, which represents the highest level of OEM certification offered.
Versatech is an ISO 9001 Certified organization.
James Nardulli
Pasco Systems Corp
+1 3147812212
nardulli@pascosystems.com
