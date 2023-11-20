Trust Auto Shipping is Fraudulently Posing as an Escrow Company Affiliated with Another Legitimate DFPI Licensee

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has been notified that Trust Auto Shipping (trustautoing.com) is fraudulently marketing itself as an escrow company and is falsely purporting to be affiliated with another valid escrow company that holds DFPI license number 96DBO-58857. Specifically, trustautoshipping.com falsely identified a California business address of 14758 Pipeline Avenue, Suite A, Chino Hills, California 91709, which is the office address of another DFPI licensee. Imposter Trust Auto Shipping is not affiliated with a DFPI-licensed escrow company. Trust Auto Shipping is not licensed by DFPI to conduct escrows.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services. To check whether a financial service provider is licensed in California, or to submit a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may submit a formal complaint with the DFPI at https://dfpi.ca.gov/submit-a-complaint/.