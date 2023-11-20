Getting to Know the State of Aguascalientes, Mexico
EINPresswire.com/ -- Three hundred miles northwest of Mexico City, tucked in the heart of central Mexico, is the state of Aguascalientes. A region steeped in history and tradition, Aguascalientes explodes with cultural and natural beauty. Its flourishing attractions, hotels, and restaurants welcome travelers to discover a part of Mexico not typically found on the tourist trail.
Aguascalientes, and its capital with the same name, is one of the fastest developing regions in Mexico, especially over the past 10 years. International companies have opened satellite headquarters across the city, bringing a cosmopolitan energy and vitality to its streets, all the while preserving its 500-year-old history.
Today, Aguascalientes is a fusion of its past and present, from the fabulous colonial architecture and rich museums to its hot spring baths outside the city, a deep wine and culinary culture, and a flair for festivals and celebrations. Though not on the traditional tourist route in Mexico, Aguascalientes is the perfect microcosm of what makes Mexico such a magnet for international travelers.
Brief History
Aguascalientes, like most cities in Mexico, is an amalgamation of centuries of different people and traditions. Prior to the Spanish conquest, it was occupied by various nomadic and warring tribes. It later became part of the Ruta de Plata, or Silver Route, which passed through the region coming from the mines of Zacatecas ultimately bound for Spain. This led to settlements of farmers and merchants that sprung up across the region and, eventually, the settlement of the region.
Key Attractions
Aguascalientes, the capital of the state of Aguascalientes, is a historic city with colonial heritage. The 500-year-old city has been beautifully preserved, capturing a regal architectural aesthetic. The Centro Historico's Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption is one of the best pieces of colonial architecture in Mexico, while the Templo de San Antonio de Padua is widely considered one of the world's great master pieces of architecture.
The Jardin de San Marcos is both a beautiful public park and garden, as well as the setting for one of Aguascalientes' most important festivals, La Feria de San Marcos. This three-week festival dates back nearly 200 years and brings several million visitors to Aguascalientes each year. One of the most popular fairs in Mexico, people come from around the country to experience its explosion of exhibitions, concerts, rodeos, art, theater, and dance.
The capital city celebrates Mexican art and artists through its many museums. Some of the top museums in Aguascalientes are the Museo Regional de Historia, the Museo de Arte Contemporaneo, and the Museo de Aguascalientes. One of the most unique museums in Aguascalientes is the Museo Jose Guadalupe Posada, dedicated to the artist who is credited with inventing the Dia de Los Muertos icon, La Calavera Catrina.
The Plaza Principal is a visual feast, with impressive architectural monuments, like the Palacio de Gobierno, La Exedra monument, Teatro Morelos, and Patio de las Jacarandas.
Discover the romance of Calle del Codo, known for its colonial charm and romantic restaurants; or the shopping at Calle Nieto, which sells artisanal goods and typical products from around the region. Calle Venustiano Carranza, this gorgeous street has been listed as a World Heritage Site, located along the historic Camino Real. Full of life, this main thoroughfare is known for its restaurants, cafes, and bars.
Surrounding Region
Apart from the capital, Aguascalientes is rich in attractions. It has one of the oldest wine routes in the country, with 21 different points of interest along its Wine Route. Oenophiles can sip and savor across its 16 vineyards and wineries, where you can find everything from a wine tasting to a guided tour. Notable varieties in Aguascalientes include Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Nebbiolo, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Tempranillo, among others.
Travelers can explore the smaller, romantic Pueblos Magicos outside the capital area, as well. Aguascalientes has four Pueblos Mágicos: Realde Asientos, San José de Gracia, Calvillo and Pabellón de Hidalgo.
Climate
Aguascalientes is blessed with year-round sunny weather. The average annual temperature is 63 degrees, with the hottest months being May and June. Rain is infrequent in Aguascalientes, though May through November does experience some rainfall.
Connectivity
The main airport in Aguascalientes is Lic. Jesus Teran Peredo. It offers an average of 110 weekly flights. Direct flights from the United States to Aguascalientes come from Los Angeles and Chicago via Volaris; Houston via United Airlines; and Dallas and Fort Worth via American Airlines. Visitors can also connect through Mexico City, Monterrey, or Tijuana on domestic carriers like Aeromexico, Volaris, and Aeromar.
HD Photos: Click here
Media Contact: Gustavo Rivas gustavo@enroutecommunications.com
For more information visit - www.vivaaguascalientes.com
The State of Aguascalientes Tourism Board
Aguascalientes, and its capital with the same name, is one of the fastest developing regions in Mexico, especially over the past 10 years. International companies have opened satellite headquarters across the city, bringing a cosmopolitan energy and vitality to its streets, all the while preserving its 500-year-old history.
Today, Aguascalientes is a fusion of its past and present, from the fabulous colonial architecture and rich museums to its hot spring baths outside the city, a deep wine and culinary culture, and a flair for festivals and celebrations. Though not on the traditional tourist route in Mexico, Aguascalientes is the perfect microcosm of what makes Mexico such a magnet for international travelers.
Brief History
Aguascalientes, like most cities in Mexico, is an amalgamation of centuries of different people and traditions. Prior to the Spanish conquest, it was occupied by various nomadic and warring tribes. It later became part of the Ruta de Plata, or Silver Route, which passed through the region coming from the mines of Zacatecas ultimately bound for Spain. This led to settlements of farmers and merchants that sprung up across the region and, eventually, the settlement of the region.
Key Attractions
Aguascalientes, the capital of the state of Aguascalientes, is a historic city with colonial heritage. The 500-year-old city has been beautifully preserved, capturing a regal architectural aesthetic. The Centro Historico's Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of the Assumption is one of the best pieces of colonial architecture in Mexico, while the Templo de San Antonio de Padua is widely considered one of the world's great master pieces of architecture.
The Jardin de San Marcos is both a beautiful public park and garden, as well as the setting for one of Aguascalientes' most important festivals, La Feria de San Marcos. This three-week festival dates back nearly 200 years and brings several million visitors to Aguascalientes each year. One of the most popular fairs in Mexico, people come from around the country to experience its explosion of exhibitions, concerts, rodeos, art, theater, and dance.
The capital city celebrates Mexican art and artists through its many museums. Some of the top museums in Aguascalientes are the Museo Regional de Historia, the Museo de Arte Contemporaneo, and the Museo de Aguascalientes. One of the most unique museums in Aguascalientes is the Museo Jose Guadalupe Posada, dedicated to the artist who is credited with inventing the Dia de Los Muertos icon, La Calavera Catrina.
The Plaza Principal is a visual feast, with impressive architectural monuments, like the Palacio de Gobierno, La Exedra monument, Teatro Morelos, and Patio de las Jacarandas.
Discover the romance of Calle del Codo, known for its colonial charm and romantic restaurants; or the shopping at Calle Nieto, which sells artisanal goods and typical products from around the region. Calle Venustiano Carranza, this gorgeous street has been listed as a World Heritage Site, located along the historic Camino Real. Full of life, this main thoroughfare is known for its restaurants, cafes, and bars.
Surrounding Region
Apart from the capital, Aguascalientes is rich in attractions. It has one of the oldest wine routes in the country, with 21 different points of interest along its Wine Route. Oenophiles can sip and savor across its 16 vineyards and wineries, where you can find everything from a wine tasting to a guided tour. Notable varieties in Aguascalientes include Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Nebbiolo, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Tempranillo, among others.
Travelers can explore the smaller, romantic Pueblos Magicos outside the capital area, as well. Aguascalientes has four Pueblos Mágicos: Realde Asientos, San José de Gracia, Calvillo and Pabellón de Hidalgo.
Climate
Aguascalientes is blessed with year-round sunny weather. The average annual temperature is 63 degrees, with the hottest months being May and June. Rain is infrequent in Aguascalientes, though May through November does experience some rainfall.
Connectivity
The main airport in Aguascalientes is Lic. Jesus Teran Peredo. It offers an average of 110 weekly flights. Direct flights from the United States to Aguascalientes come from Los Angeles and Chicago via Volaris; Houston via United Airlines; and Dallas and Fort Worth via American Airlines. Visitors can also connect through Mexico City, Monterrey, or Tijuana on domestic carriers like Aeromexico, Volaris, and Aeromar.
HD Photos: Click here
Media Contact: Gustavo Rivas gustavo@enroutecommunications.com
For more information visit - www.vivaaguascalientes.com
The State of Aguascalientes Tourism Board
The State of Aguascalientes Tourism Board
email us here