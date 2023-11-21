The Plymouth Hotel in Miami, Florida Featured by TheLuxeList.com

Exploring an Icon: Timelessness & Relevance Converge at The Plymouth Hotel Miami

Nestled in the heart of the vibrant South Beach district, in Miami Beach’s historic Think Collins Park neighborhood, sits The Plymouth Hotel—part of the Think Hospitality network of hotels and restaurants and the 2019 Condé Nast Best Urban Hotel winner. An iconic property that, for over 8 decades, has stood as a beacon of sophistication and charm. Indeed, this award-winning boutique hotel has earned its reputation for offering guests a distinctive blend of history mixed with luxury and just the right hint of contemporary style. Here, relevance and timelessness converge. From its archetypal Art Deco architecture to its upscale amenities and personalized service, The Plymouth Hotel exemplifies the allure of Miami's South Beach.

The Plymouth Hotel boasts a rich history dating back to the 1940s when it first opened its doors as a classic Art Deco hotel. Remarkably, the iconic building has hardly changed since its original construction. From the spectacular corner tower entrance to the oval-esque lobby replete with white marble to the beautiful early 20th-Century murals by world-renowned artists, The Plymouth Hotel remains a very special historic landmark. Meticulously maintained and restored, the property seamlessly blends its deep-seated roots with modern sensibilities, offering guests a unique journey through time.

Interestingly, numerous exciting elements were uncovered during the property’s restoration in 2010. According to Shawn Vardi, CEO of Think Hospitality, this included two historic murals by Russia Artist Ramon Chatov, who lived in the military barracks during the Cuba missile Crisis. The works were then professionally restored and now enjoy a permanent home within the lobby. These and other carefully preserved architectural details, coupled with contemporary design, create a special atmosphere that is both nostalgic and refreshingly current.

From the moment you step into the hotel lobby brimming with plush lounge-esque furnishings, the vintage sensibility of the space and kinetic energy at the adjacent bar converge to captivate the senses. Each crossing of that entrance threshold brings with it a sense of awe and excitement for the hospitality experience to unfold at the spaces within.

Chic Accommodations

No matter which accommodation option you choose, each room at The Plymouth is a haven of comfort and style. It features 110 rooms that each offer an experience of design-centric living that evokes a sense of intimacy quite unlike anything else on South Beach. The beach-villa chic, pet-friendly guest rooms are reminiscent of chateau country house intimacy, with each exuding a Mediterranean warmth. Whether you prefer low-key quaint space with a terrace or balcony—or a more spacious one or two bedroom suite with art deco pool views—all suites at The Plymouth Hotel boast luxe amenities, brand new Restoration Hardware furnishings and custom interiors that feel like home. Here, guests can expect a harmonious fusion of classic sophistication and modern indulgence, providing the perfect backdrop for a luxurious stay.

Decadent Dining

Among the hotel's culinary highlights is the celebrated Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill. Renowned for its delectable Japanese Chef designed sushi creations and grilled specialties, this restaurant elevates the dining experience at hotel and leaves guests hungering for more. Building on renowned sister locations in Manhattan, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, sushi master Toshi Ueki and partners, Chef's Bruce and Eric Bromberg, offer Miami their beloved hospitality and one of a kind experience.

