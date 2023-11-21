Vectara GenAI Expands Partnership By Launching in AWS Marketplace
Customers Are Now Empowered to Capitalize on GenAI via Scalable Retrieval Augmented Generation with Vectara & AWS
Vectara on the AWS Marketplace provides AWS customers a safe and trusted way to accelerate their GenAI journeys.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Large Language Model (LLM) builder Vectara, the trusted Generative AI (GenAI) platform for all builders, announces the launch and general availability in the AWS Marketplace. By bringing together Vectara’s powerful GenAI capabilities and the scalability and reliability of Amazon Web Services, customers have access to Vectara’s end-to-end GenAI platform, which includes the recently released Boomerang Neural Retrieval Model. The marketplace offering simplifies Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) needs, paving the way to significantly reduce the probability of bias, copyright infringement, and hallucinations inherent in many out-of-the-box LLM solutions.
“Vectara on the AWS Marketplace provides AWS customers a safe and trusted way to accelerate their GenAI journeys. This partnership reduces time to market for GenAI development and enhances efficiency across use cases of question-answering, research & analysis, semantic search, and improving customer services and support with conversational AI, powered by Vectara,” said Tallat Shafaat, Vectara’s Founder and Chief Architect.
The AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy and retire cloud spend commits, and deploy software that runs on AWS.
Developers, product builders, startups, and enterprises are empowered by utilizing Vectara for GenAI, similar to how they utilize Twilio for notifications or Stripe for payments. Vectara is a horizontal GenAI enabler that can be integrated or embedded with its API-first platform to infuse GenAI functionality into products, MVPs, sites, and applications in a simple and seamless way, delivering RAG-as-a-service (RaaS) capabilities. Vectara, with its Boomerang model, delivers the most accurate neural retrieval with low latency and increased cross-lingual support to hundreds of languages and dialects, expressly excelling at multilingual benchmarks.
Bader Hamdan, Vectara’s Ecosystem Chief, underscores the significance of this opportunity: “Vectara is committed to value co-creation and mutual success to co-build the ‘art of possible’ in the GenAI Ecosystem. Cultivating partnership innovations, Vectara on the AWS Marketplace is the first step to enabling customers to seize this future-defining moment by embracing trusted GenAI functionality while reducing development costs and time to value to transform business and technical outcomes.”
Vectara’s Ecosystem Partnerships program is designed to foster collective enrichment for "Better Together" differentiation. Contact Partnerships@Vectara.com to leverage Vectara on AWS and explore partnership synergies with Vectara GenAI Platform.
About Vectara
Vectara is an end-to-end platform for embedding powerful generative AI features into applications with extraordinary results. Our mission is to help the world find meaning and context amid a sea of inputs. Built on a solid hybrid-search core, Vectara delivers the shortest path to a correct answer/action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara’s Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) allows businesses to quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class conversational AI and question-answering into their application with zero-shot precision. Vectara never trains on your data, allowing businesses to embed generative AI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations.
