Image One USA Named One of 2023's Top 150 Franchises for Veterans by Entrepreneur
Image One USA recognized as a top franchise opportunity for military veterans looking to control their professional careersROLLING MEADOWS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One USA has been recognized as one of the top 150 franchises for veterans in 2023 by Entrepreneur. The ranking, which is featured in the November/December issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com, highlights the top franchise companies offering incentives to veterans who join their systems. Image One USA was ranked No. 46.
“I’m thrilled to have Image One recognized for its inclusive and appreciative culture of former military service members,” said Tim Conn, President and Founder of Image One USA. “Veterans willingly make so many sacrifices for our country and security. I’ve always tried to demonstrate my appreciation for those sacrifices in my business and personal life. I’m glad that Entrepreneur has acknowledged the value those characteristics bring to our company.”
This year, nearly 500 companies applied for consideration in Entrepreneur’s annual ranking of the top franchises for veterans. To determine the top 150 from that pool, Entrepreneur evaluated their systems based on several factors, including the incentives they offer veterans (such as franchise fee discounts), how many of their units are owned by veterans, whether they offer any franchise giveaways or contests for veterans and more. The ranking also accounted for each company’s 2023 Franchise 500 score, based on an analysis of 150-plus data points related to costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
"If you want to see what the perfect franchisee looks like, just go find a military veteran," says Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "These are organized, diligent, solutions-oriented leaders who understand how to work within and execute systems. It's no wonder that so many franchises offer incentives to attract veterans, and we're thrilled to highlight the top brands that do it."
To view Image One USA in the Top 150 Franchises for Veterans list, pick up the November/December issue of Entrepreneur magazine on newsstands now or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-franchise-veterans-ranking.
