Three Duffy Kruspodin Partners Recognized Among Top 100 Accountants in Los Angeles

Fast-growing California based CPA firm garners greater recognition

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP (DK) the #13 largest California based CPA and business advisory firm, is delighted to announce that Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles Donna Feder, CPA, EA, and Tax Partners Galina Berkovich, CPA and David Cox, CPA have been named as 2023 Top 100 Accountants on the Los Angeles Business Journal and CalCPA’s Top 100 Accountants list.

The 2023 Top 100 Accountants recognizes the achievements of leading accountants and firms in the Los Angeles region for their ongoing efforts as financial stewards. It includes honors for audit, tax, and consulting professionals at accounting firms as well as non-firm corporate accountants for private companies, public companies, nonprofits, and government.

“These three people are indispensable to our team, and I am so happy for their recognition”, said DK Managing Partner, Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS. “They bring passion to their work assisting clients, mentoring staff, and running our firm. On behalf of the entire DK team, we are extremely proud of their achievements!”

Donna Feder, CPA/EA – as the Partner-in-Charge of DK’s Los Angeles office, she helps oversee the management of the Los Angeles area operations. Additionally, she is a key member of the firm’s Executive Committee and leads its Finance team.

Galina Berkovich, CPA – known for identifying significant opportunities for tax savings, her aim is to guide clients towards their financial goals by trying to figure out new and more efficient ways to help make their day-to-day task of operating their businesses more effective and hopefully create a more viable work / life balance.

David Cox, CPA – frequently consults with families of multi-generational wealth to help them navigate the federal and state income tax challenges that relate to closely held business interests, inherited wealth, and transfer tax matters.

About Duffy Kruspodin

Duffy Kruspodin is a premier Southern California accounting, advisory and wealth management firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. DK offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise in real estate, hospitality, and international tax.