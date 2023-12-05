Wood and Composite Material Alternatives Provide More Sustainable Building Options
Interstate Advanced Materials offers a selection of recyclable and sustainable options such as ACRE™ sheet with comparable properties to traditional materials.
ACRE™ is a composite lumber alternative that is 100% sustainable and made from upcycled rice husk fibers, a rapidly renewable resource.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction companies continue to explore sustainable material options and seek materials with similar properties to traditional composites and other materials that won't compromise or impede their projects. Interstate Advanced Materials offers a selection of recyclable and sustainable options such as ACRE™ sheet with comparable or superior properties to traditional building materials.
— Christopher Isar
ACRE™ is a composite lumber alternative that is 100% sustainable and made from upcycled rice husk fibers, a rapidly renewable resource. Its manufacturing process is zero-waste and uses no tree-related materials. 100% waterproof ACRE sheets will not rot, crack, splinter, or warp and resists both pests like termites and fungal growth. Less damage from wear and weather over time leads to fewer replacements and less overall maintenance, ensuring a longer lifespan compared to wood in both indoor and outdoor settings. ACRE™ is made through a zero waste process and does not contain phenol, formaldehyde, adhesives, or any plasticizers. Unlike wood, ACRE™ is thermoformable and may be recycled after use.
ACRE™ shares many of the same applications as wood and similar composite materials. It may be used for decks, patios, trims, side paneling, cabinetry, fencing, furniture, and flooring. Its thermoformability allows it curve and bend as necessary for projects or components like arches, facades, and art pieces. ACRE™ can be digitally printed and finishes like natural wood when used with stains, oils, paint, coatings, or glazes.
Interstate Advanced Materials offers ACRE™ in full sheets. Eco-conscious businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint and their material costs can save 30%+ on ACRE™ and other sustainable material options with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. For more information on how ACRE™ can replace wood or composites in your project or to learn more about sustainable material options, talk to a materials expert at 800-742-3444.
Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Advanced Materials is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Advanced Materials website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (800) 742-3444.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Advanced Materials
+1 800-742-3444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube