Jim Barrett Tapped to Lead the Forbes Technology Council’s New Digital Twins Group

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”) ((TSXV:CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i), a leading provider of Real-Time Digital Operations software, is pleased to announce its CEO, Jim Barrett, was selected by Forbes Technology Council to lead a new member group focused on Digital Twins. Digital Twins is an emerging market that analysts estimate will grow at a rate over 60 percent year-over-year for the next five years.

This group explores advancements in Digital Twins across a myriad of industries to identify immediate opportunities for leveraging this emerging capability to grow profits and accelerate executive decision making. The group is available to members of Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community made up of world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Jim Barrett was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience with Digital Twins.

“I am honored to have been tapped to lead this prestigious group on Digital Twins,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “I look forward to the new ideas and lessons that will be shared among peers that care about Digital Twins’ commitment to transparency, better decision making, and data-driven performance.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together

with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible. Website: https://edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to, the results, terms and benefits that may be derived by edgeTI and Forbes Technology Council and its Members. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, significant competition in the software and artificial intelligence space, regulatory changes and inability of either of edgeTI or Forbes Technology Council to comply with regulatory requirements including requirements applicable to edgeTI as a publicly listed company, data risks including as a result of data breaches or failures of internal controls, competition, market acceptance of the products of edgeTI, market demand for the products and services provided by edgeTI, reputational risks, third party risks including those related to any harm that may be suffered by edgeTI as a result therefrom, and general business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, the ability of edgeTI to realize the goals and objectives, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.