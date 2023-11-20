DATCP’s Helpful Tips for Holiday Shoppers

​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 20, 2023

​DATCP Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, caleb.kulich@wisconsin.gov​

Download ​PDF​​



MADISON, Wis. – Gone are the days when the savings started on Black Friday – holiday sales have already begun. Whether shopping for themselves or a loved one, consumers can benefit from deals being offered throughout November and December. Remember these tips to shop smart this holiday season:

Do your res​earch before shopping online or heading to a brick-and-mortar store, as there may be differences in sales and pricing.



If an item ​​is out of stock, ask for a rain check so you can purchase it later at the current sale price.

Sellers must honor the lowest posted price for an item, whether in an ad or on the shelf. Double check that items are priced correctly, and politely ask your cashie​​r or customer service repres​entative to fix any errors.

Read the fine print! Some sales only apply to limited circumstances. Ask yourself:

Know the seller's policy for returns and exchanges.

For both online and in-store purchases, confirm that your cart contains what you want to purchase prior to paying. This will help you avoid unnecessary returns/exchanges.

Save all receipts and keep the original packaging and barcodes intact in case a purchase needs to be returned.

For more information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline can be contacted at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov​.

