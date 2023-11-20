Don't Play Games with Toy Safety

​Other considerations to make while toy shopping:​​



If there are safety item​s that go along with your gift, like a helmet for a bike or scooter, consider including them in your purchase.

Be cautious of toys that include small batteries, which can pose choking and chemical hazards if ingested. Make sure a toy's battery compartment is firmly secured, and if it is rechargeabl​e, be mindful of burn risks caused by overheating.

Understand the risk of small magne​​​​ts. If swallowed, magnets can stick together in a child's intestinal tract and may require surgical removal.

Check for possible unlabeled​​ dangers like sharp points, projectiles, and splinters.

If you are purchasing used toys, avoid any with chipped paint to prevent possible exposure to lead.

Some toys ca​n be dangerous in certain circumstances. Even if your gift is intended for an older child, consider whether a younger sibling also lives in the household.​​



To check for products that have been recalled, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at CPS​C.gov.

For more information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP's Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline can be contacted at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov.