HIP Video Promo Presents: Andon premieres his new holiday video "Beside Me At Christmas" on ThaCultureReport.com

Jamaican pop singer-songwriter Andon welcomes the holiday season in brand new single "Beside Me At Christmas"

NEGRIL, JAMAICA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamaican pop singer-songwriter Andon is having a moment right now, and he’d love nothing more than for music listeners everywhere to be a part of it. Raised on island vibes, Tori Kelly, and Disney Channel, it’s this man’s literal job to entertain. After gaining notoriety on a nationally broadcast talent show, Andon landed a regular gig performing for international audiences in the destination town of Negril. With infectious and unrelenting energy, he quickly attracted the attention of resort guests who brought his music home with them. Now, his stellar performances of his heart-wrenching and smile-inducing songs are gaining more international traction. Music listeners everywhere are adding Andon to their list of feel-good favorites and can't stop bragging about who discovered this feel-good, sincere performer first.

When an artist's Christmas tune is charting up with Mariah Carey that's bound for success. So for Andon, “Beside Me At Christmas” was not just an absolute killer Christmas song but a songwriting milestone moment. What really pushes this joyful vibey take on the holidays over the edge is the sincerity of Andon’s writing and performance. With his inner child shining through, Andon balances innocent joy with a yearning for companionship during the holidays.

Folk everywhere are embracing the holiday spirit, soaking up the energy of the music video for “Beside Me At Christmas”. Pure, unadulterated joy is the proper way to describe the vibes coming from the flick directed by Steven Bernard. It’s nearly impossible to resist bopping along with Andon’s playful and passionate presence amidst the merriest of holiday trappings. We’re now in a new era where the best way to spread Christmas cheer is playing Andon loud for all to hear.

