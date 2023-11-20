Big City Entertainment LP Announces Warehouse Live Relocation to Rise Rooftop in Midtown

Aerial shot of Warehouse Live Midtown

Rise Rooftop Houston becomes Warehouse Live Midtown

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big City Entertainment LP, the driving force behind Warehouse Live in East Downtown, announces the closure of its iconic venue located at 813 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003. Warehouse Live will bid farewell with its last show on Sunday, December 3rd. Simultaneously, Rise Rooftop at 2600 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77006, will close its doors after its final show on Sunday, December 17th.

This strategic move is part of a larger vision to elevate the Warehouse Live experience. The venue will undergo extensive renovations and upgrades, culminating in its grand reopening and rebranding as Warehouse Live Midtown on Friday, December 29, featuring a performance by Sullivan King. The celebratory New Year's Eve show on Sunday, December 31, will showcase Cash Cash, marking the official Grand Opening Celebration.

Established in 2006, Warehouse Live quickly became an integral part of Houston's vibrant live music scene, hosting renowned artists such as Prince, Panic At The Disco, Drake, Adele, Chris Stapleton, Gary Clark, Jr., John Legend, Pink, Deftones, Duran Duran, SZA, and many more.

Rise Rooftop, having made its mark as one of the city's hottest spots since its New Year's Eve opening in 2021, hosted a myriad of events featuring Snoop Dogg, Kane Brown, Gryffin, Ne-Yo, and more. With its diverse range of entertainment, stylish decor, VIP bottle service, and energetic staff, Rise Rooftop became a favorite destination for nightlife and music enthusiasts.

Warehouse Live Midtown will solidify its position as Houston's premier independently owned live music venue, nestled in the heart of the vibrant Midtown neighborhood and a short stroll from Downtown Houston. The venue offers a unique multi-use concept, blending extraordinary design aesthetics with an immersive audio-visual experience. The 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space includes a retractable roof providing shelter from the elements and offering excellent views of the city. Patrons can anticipate year-round entertainment and a range of experiences, including lounges, VIP sections, balcony seating, and private bars.

