Wabbi Announces Phil Lawrence as New CTO to Spearhead Next Generation Application Security Posture Management Platform
Wabbi : Bridging the Gap between Security & Development
Industry leading ASPM provider, Wabbi, has appointed Phil Lawrence as CTO to lead product vision and growth in this high-demand cybersecurity space.
We're excited for Phil to join as we embark on our next phase in advancing how we simplify the integration of application security into the software development lifecycle.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Wabbi (www.wabbisoft.com), the leading Application Security Posture Management platform, announced Phil Lawrence as its new Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Phil will be responsible for driving Wabbi's product vision and technical roadmap and growing the engineering team. His experience managing high-performing teams, coupled with his strategic, growth-oriented mindset will position Lawrence to help Wabbi continue to accelerate growth and scale the business.
"We're excited for Phil to join as we embark on our next phase in advancing how we simplify the integration of application security into the software development lifecycle.", said Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO of Wabbi. "His extensive background in security, DevOps, and engineering will be integral to helping us build out our platform and attract the best talent."
With a history of pivotal roles in significant tech companies, Phil's impact is evident. As the Worldwide Director of Cloud Operations at Devo Technologies, he played a pivotal role in doubling the size of the CloudOps team, crucial in the company's evolution into a unicorn Series C startup. His leadership at IBM Resilient, where he managed the cloud hosting migration of SaaS offerings to AWS and IBM, exemplifies his proficiency in driving operational excellence and efficiency. Phil's career boasts impactful tenures at companies like PegaSystems, VMWare, Microsoft, and Lavastorm Analytics, demonstrating his versatility across AI-powered decisioning, cloud automation, collaboration platforms, and large-scale internet system architectures.
"I'm thrilled to join the Wabbi team and be part of the continued expansion of their Application Security Posture Management platform," said Phil Lawrence, CTO of Wabbi. "I'm looking forward to developing a world-class engineering team and helping our customers secure their applications more accurately and effectively."
Phil’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Wabbi continues to capitalize on the market demand for its groundbreaking application security posture management platform, having been recently recognized by Gartner in the Hype Cycle for Application Security, the Hype Cycle for IT Management Intelligence, and in Transformational Innovations in Security. Additionally, earlier this year Wabbi was recognized in the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence awards as Gold Winner in both the Best Cybersecurity Startup and DevSecOps categories, as well as by Cyber Defense Magazine in their annual Global Infosec Awards as the Editor’s Choice for DevSecOps and the CyberTech 100 for the second year in a row.
Phil holds a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, with a focus on Transportation, Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Science. His lifelong commitment to learning, coupled with technical proficiency in a wide range of languages, platforms, and methodologies, positions him as an invaluable asset to Wabbi as they embark on their next phase of technological advancement and growth.
