State establishes Almaco Jack state record

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently established a new state record for Almaco Jack (Seriola rivoliana).

Matt Frattasio of Massachusetts caught the 26-pound, 15.6-ounce fish near the D wreck off Morehead City on Nov. 8. There was no previous state record in North Carolina. Georgia and Florida’s state records stand at 7-pounds 0.7-ounce, and 35-pounds 9-ounces, respectively.

Frattasio was aboard Riptide Charters fishing in around 80 feet of water. He landed the fish using live menhaden and 50-pound braid on a Daiwa Saltist MQ 14000 reel paired with a Hogy Tuna jigging rod.

Frattasio’s fish measured 36.4 inches fork length (from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail) and had a 26-inch girth. The fish was weighed and identified by fisheries staff at the Morehead City office of the Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@deq.nc.gov.

Download a photo of Frattasio and his fish here.