Boulder Valley CPAs and Accountability Services Announce Strategic Merger

Accountability Services

This merger is the next step in our evolution, bringing an even wider array of resources and services to our clients.” — Ernie Villany

SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark move, Boulder Valley CPAs and Accountability Services have announced a merger that is set to redefine the landscape of the public accounting profession. Both firms, celebrated for their innovative approaches to financial advisory and tax services, have been recognized by Thomson Reuters as leaders in their field, with Boulder Valley CPAs earning the title of 'Rookie of the Year' and Accountability Services being named 'Firm of the Year' in 2022.

This merger is not just a union of two award-winning firms; it's a fusion of shared values and a joint vision for empowering individuals and businesses to maximize their financial resources and opportunities. The combined entity will leverage both firms' passion for elevating financial literacy, proactive collaboration, and strategic planning with clients, ensuring steadfast accountability.

Ernie Villany, Founder and Managing Partner of Boulder Valley CPAs, remarked, "We've invested significantly to transition our business model to become the proactive strategic advisors our clients need. This merger is the next step in our evolution, bringing an even wider array of resources and services to our clients."

Lera Kooper, Firm Director and Co-owner of Accountability Services, echoed this sentiment, stating, "This merger represents an exciting expansion of expertise and resources, reaffirming our commitment to building strategies beyond financial statements for our clients."

Dave Fischer, Managing Director and Co-owner of Accountability Services, added, "Our strong vision for the firm is rooted in our passion as business owners for the success of other business owners. Together, we can expand our reach and value."

The new era of CPA advisory firms is characterized by a shift from traditional compliance to a holistic advisory role. The merged entity will embody this evolution, offering different levels of service to meet clients where they are and guide them to maximize their post-tax wealth.

As the two firms come together under the name Accountability Services, they bring a combined legacy of reimagining the partnership between business owners and trusted advisors. Clients can expect strategic business, tax, and financial planning that translates their goals into reality, proving that with proactive guidance, anything is possible.

The merger is not just about enhancing services but also about a shared belief that the heart of a CPA firm's value lies in its ability to be more than just accountants—to be visionaries, strategists, and partners in their clients' success.

Lafayette, CO based Boulder Valley CPAs and Seattle, WA based Accountability Services Merge