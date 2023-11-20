WOMEN CAN DO ANYTHING MEN CAN DO, INCLUDING BEING SANTA

Santa Argyle of Ramona KFW Toy Drive KFW Toy Giveaway

Kids Fashion Week Network’s 4th Lemon Grove Toy Drive & Giveaway

Once I put on the suit; it happened, the moment I looked in the mirror. My heart jumped a beat, and the Spirit of the Season was reborn in a twinkle in my own eyes... I was Santa Claus.” — Santa Argyle

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last four years, Kids Fashion Week Network’s annual Toy Drive and Giveaway has become a staple in the community of Lemon Grove. Last year over 700 toys were collected at local businesses throughout Lemon Grove and were later distributed to residents at a festive holiday giveaway.

“The community shows up in major ways for the toy drive and Kids Fashion Week Network could not be more grateful for everyone’s continuous support,” says KFW’s Director of Events, Aubree Russell.

This year we have a secret to share, as we welcome a new Santa, and you would never be able to guess that this professional Santa is a woman! Ronda Guile, known as Santa Argyle of Ramona, has been a professional Santa for 8 years and is a proud member of the Worldwide Santa Claus Network. From the look, the voice, the walk, and even the seating of Santa, we bet you could not tell the difference!

“I just fell into this calling as a favor for a friend some years ago,” says the fascinating Santa Argyle. “Once I put on the suit; it happened, the moment I looked in the mirror. My heart jumped a beat and the Spirit of the Season was reborn in a twinkle in my own eyes... I was Santa Claus.”

Interested participants can drop off unopened and unwrapped toys in one of the tall decorative boxes that Santa Argyle’s little helpers have placed at 17 locations throughout Lemon Grove. The exact locations can be found on our website www.KFWNetwork.com.

The big giveaway will take place on Saturday December 16, 10am-Noon at Larry H. Miller Toyota of Lemon Grove. Attendees can expect vendors, Coffee and food, festive music, lots of pictures, and the opportunity to put in their Christmas wishes with the historic Santa Argyle.

Thank you to our sponsors Lemon Grove Lions Club and Lemon Grove Forward Club and thank you to U-Haul of Lemon Grove for donating the boxes.

The Kids Fashion Week Network is a talent incubator that prepares young designers, models and entrepreneurs for their careers in the FAB industries (Fashion, Art, Business) by providing platforms and engaging opportunities; spotlighting fashion innovations and celebrating creative excellence!