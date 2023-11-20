Submit Release
FWC to meet Dec. 5 in Orlando

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet in person Dec. 5 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, 9801 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. ET and is open to the public. While the FWC typically holds two-day meetings, the current list of agenda items for this meeting only requires a one-day meeting.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunities for public input. There are several opportunities prior to the Commission meeting to provide comments. Also, time is allotted for public speakers at the Commission meeting.

An additional change for this Commission meeting includes moving the “Public Comment on Items Not on the Agenda” segment toward the beginning of the meeting. This change may or may not continue at future meetings. The FWC encourages all public speakers to follow the guidelines listed at MyFWC.com/About/Commission.

Public speaking is organized using a speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each topic and speaker.

Stakeholders will also be able to purchase FWC licenses during the meeting. Staff will be in the registration area available to assist the public with purchasing licenses if needed. Governor Ron DeSantis announced a 50% discount on specific licenses purchased through Jan. 13.

For the full Dec. 5 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.

