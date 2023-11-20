McKim & Creed’s Geospatial Services Soar with Expanded UAS Program

Ravi Soneja joins geospatial leading firm as UAS Program Manager

RALEIGH, N.C. – McKim & Creed, one of the largest engineering and geospatial firms in the United States is expanding its unmanned aerial systems (UAS) program to provide enhanced aerial mapping capabilities for clients. Ravi Soneja, CMT-Lidar, recently joined McKim & Creed as UAS Program Manager, where he'll oversee the firm's aerial acquisition services. Mr. Soneja is based in the firm's flagship office in Raleigh, N.C.

"We're excited to bring Ravi on board to take our multi-state UAS Program to new heights," said David Jones, McKim & Creed's Senior Vice President of Geomatics. "Expanding our UAS Program will allow us to better provide our clients with the most accurate data and innovative utilization of that data to better their businesses."

Mr. Soneja brings years of extensive experience in the acquisition and processing of airborne lidar and imagery on a wide variety of aerial mapping projects throughout the US. Mr. Soneja is involved with the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) at both the national and regional levels. He currently serves as the Assistant Division Director of the Primary Data Acquisition Devices group and Vice President of the Potomac Region. Mr. Soneja was a contributing author on the UAS Lidar addendum for the updated ASPRS Positional Accuracy Standards for Digital Geospatial Data (2nd Edition). He has also instructed multiple ASPRS workshops for Lidar Mapping with UAS.

"Joining McKim & Creed brings an opportunity to work with some of the most experienced geospatial experts in the business," Mr. Soneja said. "I'm excited at this opportunity to grow the firm's UAS services and build on our aerial mapping expertise."

Mr. Soneja is an ASPRS Certified Mapping Technologist in Lidar (LT067) and is Part 107 certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). He holds a Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Materials and Technology from North Carolina State University.

Please welcome Mr. Soneja on LinkedIn® and visit our website to learn more about McKim & Creed's Aerial Mapping services.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned firm with more than 800 employees operating in offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, civil, instrumentation and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems (UAS); subsurface utility engineering; and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets.

For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.



