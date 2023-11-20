EU4Dialogue looking for Project Officer for its office in Georgia
The EU-UNDP initiative ‘EU4Dialogue: Supporting Conflict Transformation in the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova’ has announced a vacancy for a Project Officer in Georgia.
It is a full-time position, based in Tbilisi.
EU4Dialogue is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The initiative contributes to building a durable foundation for conflict transformation by creating better socio-economic conditions and improving human security and living conditions for conflict-affected communities.
The applicant should have a Master’s degree in social sciences, including international development, community development, project management, peace and conflict studies or other related fields. A Bachelor’s degree in combination with two additional years of relevant experience can be taken into consideration instead of a Master’s degree. Fluency in English and Georgian is also required.
The deadline for applications is 30 November 2023.
