Mitochondrial phosphoproteomes are functionally specialized across tissues

Here, we performed a systematic analysis of the mitochondrial composition at the level of proteins, major functional entities, and phosphorylation in seven mouse tissues—brain, brown adipose tissue (BAT), heart, kidney, liver, skeletal muscle (SKM), and spleen. Our study employs state-of-the-art MS-based proteomics technology to systematically map divergent composition and phosphorylation of mitochondria between tissues and provides functionally valuable insights into their proteome and posttranslational regulations. This study contributes to our understanding of tissue-specific mitochondrial processes controlled by protein abundance and phosphorylation which is essential to manipulate these in health and disease. Our mitochondrial (phopho)proteomes are composed into an extensive resource and made freely accessible via mitophos.de.

Mitochondria are double-membrane–bound organelles with an essential role in homeostasis of eukaryotic cells. They are often referred to as the “powerhouse of the cell” because of their prominent function in bioenergetics. Among many other processes, they are also involved in several biosynthetic processes such as balancing redox systems, the regulation of metabolic by–products like reactive oxygen species (ROS) ( Spinelli & Haigis, 2018 ) and hold a central role in cell death ( Bock & Tait, 2020 ). The function and stability of mitochondria depend on their intrinsic bioenergetics regulation and finely orchestrated interaction with the cellular microenvironment. Energy conversion via the oxidative phosphorylation system plays an essential role in harvesting energy from ingested nutrients. Moreover, the morphology of mitochondria within an eukaryotic cell is actively regulated by fusion and fission events which dynamically modulate their number, size, and localization ( Liesa et al, 2009 ). Regulation of mitochondrial dynamics also affects the interplay of mitochondria with other cellular structures, such as the cytoskeleton for active regulation of their localization ( Moore & Holzbaur, 2018 ), and organelles like the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and lipid droplets to regulate many physiological processes such as energy metabolism and ion buffering. The mitochondria-associated membrane, which is the contact site of the outer mitochondrial membrane with the ER, comprises a unique set of proteins mediating this interaction and fine-tunes mitochondrial functions with the cellular microenvironment ( Nunnari & Suomalainen, 2012 ; Kwak et al, 2020 ). Dysregulation of any of these intricate processes can lead to severe mitochondrial dysfunctions and diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular disorders, myopathies, obesity, and cancers, which can manifest in a cell type- and tissue-specific manner ( Suomalainen & Battersby, 2018 ).

Results

Tissue specificity of mitochondria-associated proteins The identification of key proteins mediating the crosstalk of mitochondria with their cellular environment is crucial to better understand their tissue-specific regulation and this concept has already attracted considerable interest in recent years (Montes de Oca Balderas, 2021). Although the characterization of local proteomes of organellar contact sites usually requires special centrifugation-based isolation methods, we anticipated that a considerable fraction of mitochondria-associated proteins would also enrich along with the mitochondria in our samples. We first performed an annotation term enrichment analysis of all identified proteins. Whereas we observed significant enrichment of several mitochondria related terms in all tissues as expected, the non-mitochondrial protein pool was largely enriched for terms related to the tissue of origin (Fig S3, SourceDataForFigure4). For instance, terms like “positive regulation of B cell activation” in spleen or “positive regulation of synapse assembly” in brain tissue suggest tissue-specific functions. The enrichment of G-protein associated terms marks an exception, as these were enriched across all tested tissues. Figure S3. Gene Ontology enrichment displays tissue specificity Geno Ontology biological process enrichment for mitochondrial (orange) and non-mitochondrial (blue) proteins. Enrichment analysis was performed in Perseus (1.6.7.0) against the set of identified proteins in the corresponding tissue and the results were filtered for an intersection size >10 and the top five enriched terms of each tissue are displayed (SourceDataForFigure7). Skeletal muscle (SKM), brown adipose tissue (BAT). Source data are available for this figure. Next, we performed a network analysis to evaluate the nature and quality of co-enriched proteins, more specifically whether non-mitochondrial proteins identified in these samples are associating proteins with functional roles or biological contaminations that are likely tissue-specific and highly abundant. This analysis revealed several clusters of known mitochondrial complexes such as the TIM23 complex or processes like the ubiquinone biosynthetic process, whose members were robustly identified in all tissues, and several clusters including both mitochondrial and non-mitochondrial proteins (Fig 4). For instance, one cluster consisted of G proteins, some of which were identified throughout all tissues and shown to localize to mitochondria (e.g., GNAI2) (Benincá et al, 2014), although not annotated as mitochondrial proteins by the IMPI or MitoCarta3.0 database. Interestingly, like most of the proteins in the G protein cluster, many G-protein–coupled receptors were exclusively identified in brain tissue. A prominent member of these brain-specific G protein coupled receptors is CNR1, which was reported to localize to mitochondria where it plays an important role in the regulation of memory processes through the modulation of the mitochondrial energy metabolism (Hebert-Chatelain et al, 2016). These examples underscore the potential of our dataset in facilitating the identification of previously unrecognized mitochondrial and mitochondria-associated proteins through a hypothesis-free approach. Another cluster consisting of mitochondrial and non-mitochondrial proteins contains enzymes of the kynurenine pathway involved in the catabolism of tryptophan. Similar to the mitochondrial transaminases, Ccbl2 and Aadat, Ccbl1 was identified throughout all tissues (Han et al, 2010). Interestingly, Ccbl1 has a cytosolic and a mitochondrial isoform and has been previously shown to localize to the mitochondrial matrix (Malherbe et al, 1995). Figure 4. Proteome of mitochondria enriched samples displays tissue-specific complexes. Cytoscape network analysis of reproducibly (>50% identification rate in at least one tissue, six replicates were analyzed [n = 6]) identified proteins of all mitochondria enriched samples. The main network depicts mitochondrial (orange) and non-mitochondrial (blue) proteins with at least one edge (String score >0.95). The size of individual nodes represents the number of identifications ranging from 3 (small circle) to 42 (big circle). Subnetworks display mitochondrial (orange) and non-mitochondrial (blue) proteins and tissues in which they were identified (dark green—brain; yellow—spleen; light green—liver; pink—kidney; ochre—SKM; blue—heart; orange—BAT). Skeletal muscle (SKM), brown adipose tissue (BAT). Source data are available for this figure.

Mitochondrial kinases and phosphatases show tissue specificity Posttranslational modification of proteins, specifically phosphorylation, plays a crucial role in the orchestration of mitochondrial protein function (Niemi & Pagliarini, 2021). However, almost no mitochondrial kinases with mitochondrial targeting sequences have been consistently reported and most kinases shown to associate with mitochondria have been found on or interact with the outer membrane (Kotrasová et al, 2021). Given our deep mitochondrial proteomes, we investigated relative abundances of kinases and phosphatases, which are annotated as or suggested to be mitochondrial, across mouse tissues. Note, however, that this includes Adcks and Fastk, which have recently been suggested to not be bona fide kinases (Stefely et al, 2016; Jourdain et al, 2017). Firstly, we observed clear differences in abundances of identified mitochondrial kinases and phosphatases, including well-described matrix kinases and phosphatases, between tissues (Fig 5A). For instance, PDK1, PDK2, and PDK4 contributed preferentially to the composition of heart, SKM, and BAT mitochondria, whereas the PDK3 was more abundant in brain, spleen, and kidney mitochondria (Fig S4A). These tissue-related differences are in line with earlier reports and suggest a specialized function of PDK3, which may originate in its insensitivity to pyruvate inhibition (Sadana et al, 2018; Klyuyeva et al, 2019). Similarly, levels of the heterodimeric pyruvate dehydrogenase phosphatase consisting of PDP1 and PDPr were elevated in brain, SKM, and heart compared with the remaining tissues, whereas PDP2 contributes more to the composition of liver, kidney, and BAT mitochondria (Fig S4B). Although our study confirmed previous reports on the differential expressions of these proteins in a tissue-specific manner (Huang et al, 1998, 2003), it also provided quantitative data to assess the magnitude of these differences. We detected more kinases in brain and spleen tissues compared with the other tissues. This observation may reflect inherent tissue heterogeneity—for instance, its many different cell types. It could also be attributable to reduced mitochondrial purity in these particular tissue samples, as reflected in the higher proportion of MS signal from non-mitochondrial proteins. Together, our results imply a tailored regulation of kinase and phosphatase abundances across tissues to modulate the mitochondrial phosphoproteome. Figure 5. Tissue specificity of mitochondrial kinases and phosphatases. (A) Z-scored protein abundances for predicted (triangle), known (star) (based on MitoCarta3.0 and IMPI database), and manually curated (SourceDataForFigure5) mitochondrial kinases (top) and phosphatases (bottom) across analyzed tissues. Skeletal muscle (SKM), brown adipose tissue (BAT). (B) STY site identification numbers. (C) Mitochondrial STY site numbers after filtering for mitochondrial STY sites identified in at least five out of six biological replicates in one tissue. Identification numbers for all identified STY sites (left), STY sites common to all tissues (middle), and STY sites exclusive to one tissue (right) are shown. Data in this figure are based on the analysis of six replicates (n = 6) for each tissue. Skeletal muscle (SKM), brown adipose tissue (BAT). Source data are available for this figure. Figure S4. PDHA1 phosphorylation and associated kinases and phosphatases. (A) Normalized intensities (median of all log 2 transformed mitochondrial proteins of a sample was subtracted from all log 2 protein intensities of that sample) of PKDs across all analyzed tissues black dots indicate individual identifications. (B) Same as (A) for DPDs. (C) Normalized intensities (median of all log 2 transformed mitochondrial phosphopeptide of a sample was subtracted from all log 2 peptide intensities of that sample) of the PDHA1 phosphorylation sites (black dots indicate individual identifications). Source data are available for this figure. To investigate if and how kinase and phosphatase levels translate into protein phosphorylation, we analyzed the mitochondrial phosphoproteomes of the same samples collected from all seven tissues (Fig 1A). As always in phosphoproteomics, disruption of the cellular environment could expose substrates to unphysiological kinases or phosphatases, although we do not see any evidence of this in our protocol. Our analysis resulted in the identification of 991 phosphorylation sites on 474 mitochondrial proteins and 361 phosphorylation sites on 163 mitochondria-associated proteins (Fig 5B, SourceDataForFigure5). After stringent filtering of the data for more than four identifications across six biological replicates in at least one tissue and a site localization score higher than 75%, we obtained a dataset of 618 phosphorylation sites on 335 mitochondrial proteins (Fig 5C, SourceDataForFigure5). Of these high-confidence sites, 16% have previously not been reported in mice according to the PhosphoSitePlus database (Hornbeck et al, 2012). Strikingly, in contrast to the mitochondrial proteomes, 32% of the phosphosites identified on mitochondrial proteins were exclusive to one tissue, and only 9% were identified in all the tissues measured (Fig 5C). This might indicate that mitochondrial diversity is more strongly pronounced at the phosphorylation than the protein level. Next, we investigated whether there exists a correlation between the abundances of kinases and their documented phosphorylation sites across various tissues. The aforementioned PDK kinases were previously reported to regulate the phosphorylation of the phosphorylation sites S293, S300, and S232 on PDHA1 (Korotchkina & Patel, 2001). These authors further showed that PDK1 is predominantly responsible for the phosphorylation of S232 on PDHA1. In our data, there was no clear correlation between the kinase and its respective phosphorylation site (Fig S4C). The absence of a definitive link between PDK1 and S232 phosphorylation abundance in our dataset suggests the need to consider additional factors like signaling events or phosphatase activity across different tissues to comprehensively evaluate the phosphorylation status of distinct phosphosites. For instance, the phosphatases PDP1 and PDP2 measured here by proteomics both have the capability to dephosphorylate S293, S300, and S232 on PDHA1, albeit with varying efficiencies (Karpova et al, 2003). Another example for a known phosphatase—substrate relation exists between the phosphatase Pptc7 and the phosphorylation of T33 on Timm50 (Niemi et al, 2019). Although excluded by our stringent filtering criteria that require the presence of a phosphorylation site in five of six replicates, it is interesting to note that we observe low Pptc7 levels in liver, which is the only tissue where we detect Timm50 T33 phosphorylation, congruent with the phosphatase—substrate relationship.

Mitochondrial phosphoproteomes exhibit extensive intra-mitochondrial phosphorylation To understand the distribution of mitochondrial phosphoproteins across mitochondrial compartments, we examined the sub-mitochondrial localization based on the curated MitoCarta3.0 annotation. Mitochondria are typically divided into four main compartments, that is, mitochondrial outer membrane (OMM), intermembrane space, inner mitochondrial membrane (IMM), and matrix, although the complex organization of the IMM possibly may define additional compartments (Colina-Tenorio et al, 2020). In line with the high proportion of shared mitochondrial proteomes across all tissues (Fig 1C), the overall localization of proteins was not different between tissues and closely resembled the distribution of all annotated mitochondrial proteins in the database (Fig 6A). However, when performing the same analysis using the phosphorylated mitochondrial proteins, we observed a significant shift towards a localization to the OMM in all tissues (adj. P-values < 1.6 × 10−9) (Figs 6A and S5). Surprisingly, our data also showed that depending on the tissue type, more than 60% of phosphorylated mitochondrial proteins had an intra-mitochondrial annotation—IMM, intermembrane space or matrix localization—(Figs 6A and S5). Interestingly, 23–50% of OMM, but only 3–21% of intra-mitochondrial proteins was phosphorylated. Here, especially brain (8%) and spleen (4%) tissues showed low intramitochondrial phosphorylation rates. Given their unique evolutionary origins, we were interested in phosphorylation sites on proteins encoded by mitochondrial DNA, but failed to detect any (Table S2). Figure 6. Localization distribution of mitochondrial phosphoproteome diverges from mitochondrial proteome. (A) Simplified scheme of a mitochondrion with four different mitochondrial localizations—outer mitochondrial membrane, intermembrane space, inner mitochondrial membrane, matrix—and the distribution of mitochondrial proteins contained in and classified by the MitoCarta3.0 database. Bar graphs show the precentral distribution of mitochondrial proteins (left), phosphoproteins (middle), and STY sites (right) across different mitochondrial localizations. (B) Predicted kinase substrate associations by the NetworKin3.0 tool for selected kinase families. Data in this figure are based on the analysis of six replicates for seven different tissues. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S5. Localization distribution of mitochondrial phosphoproteome diverges from mitochondrial proteome. Scheme of a mitochondrion shows four different mitochondrial localizations—outer mitochondrial membrane, intermembrane space, inner mitochondrial membrane, matrix—and the distribution of mitochondrial proteins contained in and classified by the MitoCarta3.0 database. Bar graphs for each individual tissue show the precentral distribution of mitochondrial proteins (left), phosphoproteins (middle), and STY sites (right) across different mitochondrial localizations. Fitting of outer mitochondrial membrane proportions to a beta-regression model shows significant differences between protein-phosphoprotein and protein-STY sites for all tissues (adjusted P-value < 0.0001) (see the Materials and Methods section and SourceDataForFigure6). Skeletal muscle (SKM), brown adipose tissue (BAT). Source data are available for this figure. We further investigated the localization of specific kinase-substrate associations (KSA) across sub-mitochondrial localizations using NetworKin3.0 (Horn et al, 2014). Prominently, more than 40% of the predicted KSA in the IMM were linked to the PKC kinase family (Fig 6B). Studies have already reported the localization of PKC kinase family members to mitochondria, and an increased phosphorylation of the IMM protein COX IV after PKCɛ activation (Majumder et al, 2000; Baines et al, 2002; Ping et al, 2002; Jaburek et al, 2006; Ogbi & Johnson, 2006). Moreover, the MAPK group appeared to act on proteins localized to the OMM and matrix, whereas the PDHK family (including PDHK1–4 and Bckdk) was specifically associated with the matrix proteins (Fig 6B). The members of the latter kinase family are known to localize to the mitochondria matrix (Hitosugi et al, 2011), further supporting the validity of identified KSA. However, molecular studies are needed to investigate such KSA, whether phosphorylation of intra-mitochondrial proteins occurs in situ or outside mitochondria before being imported into mitochondria, how and which kinases/phosphatases translocate to or into mitochondria, and whether these phosphorylation events are functionally relevant.