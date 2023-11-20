Intrinsic deletion at 10q23.31, including the PTEN gene locus, is aggravated upon CRISPR-Cas9-mediated genome engineering in HAP1 cells mimicking cancer profiles

In this work, we report the inconsistent occurrence of a large and unexpected genomic deletion at 10q23.31 in HAP1 cells. This deletion was accompanied by widespread changes on the chromatin level and in gene expression. Instead of a commonly reported gRNA-dependent off-targeting event, we found that the generation of CRISPR-Cas9 edited cells and/or exposure to cellular stressors greatly increases the occurrence of the deletion. We found the 10q23.31 deletion not only in HAP1 cells but also detected its frequent occurrence across several cancer types in patients. Our findings highlight the importance of considering collateral deletions when assessing mechanistic functions of genes or regulatory regions in cells commonly used for basic research or newly isolated from patients for personalized medicine.

The chronic myeloid leukemia-derived HAP1 cell line is frequently used in genetic studies and large-scale CRISPR screens because its near-haploid genotype increases the probabilities of acquiring modified cells with homozygous genotypes. Homozygous editing is often preferred when biological functions of the CRISPR-Cas9–modified target are assessed ( Essletzbichler et al, 2014 ; Sun et al, 2020 ). In contrast, a targeted region or gene may only be successfully modified on one allele in diploid or polyploid cells. Thus, the remaining functional copy on the other allele(s) can mask the effect of the CRISPR-Cas9–modified copy, impeding the identification of measurable phenotypic changes and preventing the correct assessment of gene functionality. Given the widespread use of HAP1 in CRISPR-Cas9 applications, it is crucial to eliminate any confounding genetic variances that could jeopardize any experimental conclusions.

The complexity of these genomic outcomes is linked to the experimental model system. For example, dysfunctional repair mechanisms in certain cell lines can influence the cellular preference for employing a specific repair pathway, which can result in different editing outcomes ( Meyenberg et al, 2021 ). Furthermore, in polyploid cells, several on-target alterations can occur on various alleles, resulting in diverse phenotypes and biological consequences across cells ( Geng et al, 2022 ). Therefore, the choice of the cellular model system is crucial for investigating biological processes or diseases.

Results

CRISPR-Cas9–modified HAP1 cells contained an unexpected 10q23.31 deletion To study two proximal transfer RNA (tRNA) genes on Chromosome (Chr) 17 (17q12), we previously used the dual gRNA system to generate two variants of CRISPR-Cas9–modified and single cell-derived HAP1 clones in which the genomic region with (Δt clones) or in between (Δi clones) two tRNA genes was removed (Fig 1A) (Geng et al, 2022). We profiled genomic occupancy of histone (H) 3 lysine (K) 4 trimethylation (H3K4me3) and K27 acetylation (H3K27ac) by chromatin immunoprecipitation-sequencing (ChIP-seq). As intended, H3K4me3 and H3K27ac ChIP-seq enrichment and background signals were absent in between the targeted regions on Chr 17 in the Δt1 and Δi17 clones but not in the CRISPR-Cas9–unmodified control (ctrl) clone confirming the successful deletion of the corresponding genomic regions (Figs 1A and S1A). Unexpectedly, ChIP-seq enrichment or background signals were also undetectable on Chr 10 (10q23.31) in the Δt1 and Δi17 clones but not in the unmodified cell clone (Figs 1B and S1B–F). Because the gRNA sequences (gRNAs) used for generating the Δt and Δi cell clones were different, we concluded that the 10q23.31 deletion occurred in a gRNA sequence-independent manner (Table S1). Figure 1. The loss of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus occurred in various CRISPR-Cas9–modified genotypes in HAP1 cells. (A, B) The hg38 Genome Browser view shows normalized H3K4me3 and H3K27ac ChIP-seq reads in control (ctrl, dark grey), Δt1 (orange), and Δi17 (yellow) HAP1 cell clones at (A) the targeted gene locus on Chr 17 (beige box) and (B) the PAPSS2-PTEN locus on Chr 10 (red box). (C) Box plot shows the normalized gene expression values (in normalized TPM) of the four protein-coding genes within the deleted region on Chr 10. Each dot represents gene expression values across different cell lines (grey) including HAP1 (red). Normalized TPM values were obtained from the Human Protein Atlas (v. 21.0). Median (horizontal line), interquartile range (box), lower and upper quartiles (whiskers) are shown. (D) The genome browser presents a 3D-contact map of Hi-C data at the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in HAP1 cells (genomic contact frequency, red: high, white: low). The deleted region is highlighted (red box). Figure S1. The deletion of PAPSS2-PTEN locus and DNA break boundaries was confirmed in CRISPR-Cas9–modified HAP1 single-cell–derived clones. (A) The hg38 genome browser (zoom-out view of Fig 1A) illustrates normalized H3K4me3 and H3K27ac ChIP-seq reads in HAP1 cell clones: control (ctrl, dark grey), Δt1 (orange), and Δi17 (yellow) at the corresponding targeted loci on Chr 17 (beige box). (B, C, D) The hg38 genome browser views show (B) the H3K27ac ChIP-seq coverage track, the presence of repeats, and gene annotation at the PAPSS2-PTEN locus on Chr 10 in HAP1 cell clone Δt1. In the “repeats” track, the genomic regions of individual repeats are visualized as black bars. (C, D) The magnifying view (purple) displays the DNA break site boundaries at the (C) 5′ break site and (D) 3′ break site. (E, F) The hg38 genome browser views reveal reads from one replicate of H3K4me3 and two replicates of H3K27ac ChIP-seq mapped at the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in the HAP1 cell Δt1 clone. Red lines represent the positions at which the DNA break is considered to occur. The deleted PAPSS2-PTEN locus is colored in red. To further assess the frequency of the 10q23.31 deletion, we inspected our other CRISPR-Cas9–modified HAP1 cell clones by PCR using primers annealing within the deleted genomic region (Table S1). The absence of a PCR amplicon in 61% (14/23) Δt and 44% (4/9) Δi clones suggested frequent losses of the 10q23.31 region in our CRISPR-Cas9–modified cell clones (Fig S2A). By comparing the frequencies of the 10q23.31 region in the HAP1 unmodified cell population with HAP1 CRISPR-Cas9–modified single cell-derived clones with the 10q23.31 region, we detected a lower frequency of the 10q23.31 locus within the unmodified HAP1 cell population. This indicates that a fraction of HAP1 cells within the larger population may already possesses the deletion (Fig S2B). Figure S2. The loss of PAPSS2-PTEN locus verified in CRISPR-Cas9–modified single-cell–derived HAP1 clones and in the unmodified HAP1 cell population potentially affects interactions with nearby genomic regions. (A) Schematic illustration shows the annealed region of PCR primers and amplicon length designed to validate the presence (553 bp PCR product) or absence (no PCR product) of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus (top) in HAP1 Δt and Δi cell clones. Agarose gel confirms the size of the obtained PCR products (bottom). (B) The barplot illustrates the relative frequencies of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in genomic DNA molecules extracted from HAP1 cells (left) and single-cell–derived clones (right) with the PAPSS2-PTEN locus. The frequencies are presented as fold changes, obtained by normalizing the number of molecules carrying a genomic region in the ATAD1 promoter region to the number of molecules carrying our internal control (n = 3, mean ± SD, P = 0.08). (C) The hg38 Genome Browser displays long-range interaction loops centered on the PAPSS2-PTEN locus from publicly available Pol II, RAD21, H3K4me3, and SMC1 ChIA-PET data in multiple human cell lines. The deleted 10q23.31 locus of about 283 kb encompassed four protein-coding genes (PAPSS2, ATAD1, KLLN, and PTEN) and one pseudogene (CFL1P1). The four protein-coding genes were widely expressed in 69 cell lines of different tissue origins (Fig 1C) and exert diverse molecular functions. As previously reported, the PAPSS2 enzyme controls the sulphate activation pathway (Kurima et al, 1999; Xu et al, 2002), the transmembrane helix translocase ATAD1 removes mislocalized proteins from the mitochondrial outer membrane (Chen et al, 2014), KLLN regulates cell cycle and apoptosis (Cho & Liang, 2008), and the tumor suppressor PTEN acts as a protein phosphatase (Li et al, 1997; Myers et al, 1997). Furthermore, Hi-C and ChIA-PET data obtained from HAP1 and other cell types revealed multiple long-range interactions between the 10q23.31 and other genomic regions indicating additional roles in three-dimensional (3D) gene regulation (Figs 1D and S2C). Lastly, according to our H3K4me3 and H3K27ac profiling, the deletion ranged from the first intron of the PAPSS2 gene to a genomic site downstream of the PTEN gene. We therefore referred to this genomic deletion as ΔPAPSS2-PTEN. In sum, the PAPSS2-PTEN gene locus was frequently deleted in CRISPR-Cas9modified cell clones. Given that this region is important in 3D genome organization and encodes four protein-coding genes with important molecular functions, its unintended deletion may dominate over the expected gRNA-mediated CRISPR-Cas9 genomic deletion and could lead to biological misinterpretations.

ΔPAPSS2-PTEN cells showed abnormal transcript signatures Because we identified the deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus through chromatin profiling, we next examined the impact of the deletion on the transcriptome. In alignment with our ChIP-seq results, our RNA-seq data confirmed the complete loss of gene expression at the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in the Δt1 clone when compared with the control cell clone (Fig 2A, top four tracks). Further inspection revealed reads mapping to the first exon of PAPSS2, confirming that the genomic region including the promoter, transcriptional start site (TSS), and first exon of PAPSS2 remained intact (Figs 1B and 2B, top two tracks). Furthermore, we found reads mapping to the positive strand downstream of the PTEN gene body in the Δt1 clone, but not in the control cell clone (Fig 2C, top two tracks). This transcript signature was likely caused by polymerase II (Pol II) readthrough from the altered PAPSS2 gene locus. This is because Pol II can still be recruited to the PAPSS2 promoter, leading to the initiation of aberrant transcript formation in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN cells. However, the PAPSS2 Pol II termination signal and major parts of the PAPSS2 gene body were lost together with ATAD1, KLLN, and PTEN. Figure 2. The unintended loss of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus resulted in similar transcriptional changes despite genotypical differences in CRISPR-Cas9–modified HAP1 cell clones. (A, B, C) The hg38 genome browser view shows normalized RNA-seq coverage tracks for the plus (+) and minus (−) strand over the PAPSS2-PTEN locus (highlight in red box) for CRISPR-Cas9–modified (dark grey) and control (ctrl) HAP1 cell clones (orange) generated in this and other studies (dataset 1–3). (B, C) The (B) upstream and (C) downstream regions of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus (indicated as light grey boxes in Fig 2A) are magnified and visualized for the plus strand. Pol II read-through signals are indicated (arrows). (D) Factorial map of the principal component analysis after batch effect correction is shown for the top 20 genes (purple arrows) separating the HAP1 cell clones that contain (with, grey circle) or lost (Δ, orange circle) the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in our and other datasets (geometric shapes) in PC1 and PC2. The proportion of variance explained by each PC is indicated in parenthesis. To further inspect our newly identified genome and transcript signature at the ΔPAPSS2-PTEN region, we searched for published RNA-seq data of CRISPR-Cas9-modified HAP1 cells. We retrieved RNA-seq datasets from three independent studies in which various genes were modified, affecting the genes METAP1 (ΔM) (dataset 1), C12orf49 (ΔC) and SREBF2 (ΔS) (dataset 2) as well as SMARCC1 (ΔSM1) and SMARCC2 (ΔSM2) (dataset 3) (Table S2). No direct network interactions were found between those CRISPR-Cas9–modified genes and the ΔPAPSS2-PTEN–encoded genes (Fig S3A). Similar to our Δt1 clone, we found that the PAPSS2-PTEN locus was also deleted in the ΔM, ΔS, and ΔSM1 but not in the ΔC and ΔSM2 clones (Fig 2A and B). Figure S3. Transcriptomic profiles were significantly altered in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN HAP1 cell clones. (A) Interaction networks display connections between the four protein-coding genes located in the PAPSS2-PTEN locus and the CRISPR-Cas9–mediated target gene deletions of the published RNA-seq datasets (Fig 2A). The minimum required interaction scores were set to 0.7 (high confidence, left) and 0.4 (medium confidence, right). (B, C, D) Factorial maps of the principal component analysis for global gene expression without batch effect correction separate samples according to (B) the origin of samples (geometric symbols) and (C, D) absence (orange) or presence (grey) of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in HAP1 CRISPR-Cas9 deletion clones. The proportion of variance explained by each PC is indicated in parenthesis. (E) UpSet plot intersects the number of differentially expressed (DE) genes (y-axis) across the four datasets (this study, published dataset 1–3) and all four datasets combined after batch effect correction (pooled). The red bar highlights the number of DE genes in the pooled datasets that do not overlap with DE genes identified in any of the datasets (this study and datasets 1, 2, and 3). (F) Enrichment maps illustrate all significantly enriched biological process (BP) and molecular function (MF) GO terms for down- and up-regulated DE genes that were shared by at least three datasets. Each node represents one enriched GO term. The nodes are colored based on FDR-adjusted P-values. The sizes of the nodes are determined by the numbers of DE genes contributing to the enriched GO term. To identify common gene expression signatures associated with the deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus, we combined ours and the other three datasets. We performed a principal component analysis (PCA). As commonly observed, PC1 and PC2 separated the samples by dataset likely because of technical biases (Leek et al, 2010), such as, sample and library preparation or sequencing (Fig S3B). However, the subsequent PCs (PC3–PC5) showed that samples with the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion (ΔPAPSS2-PTEN group) clustered together despite their differences in the CRISPR-Cas9–modified genotypes (Fig S3C and D). We corrected for batch biases to minimize the differences between the datasets that were introduced during sample and library preparation. After the batch correction, PC1 and PC2 classified the samples either in the PAPSS2-PTEN deletion-positive (ΔPAPSS2-PTEN) or in the -negative (with PAPSS2-PTEN) group (Fig 2D). We next examined the top 20 genes contributing to PC1 and PC2 and hence to the separation of the two groups. ATAD1, PTEN, and PAPSS2 were among the top genes that contributed to the strongest separation of the two groups (Fig 2D). None of the top genes included the originally intended gene knockouts (Fig 2D). Besides ATAD1, PTEN, and PAPSS2, the other top 20 genes were located on different chromosomes (Tables S3 and S4). Thus, our inspection of transcriptome data from various CRISPR-Cas9–modified HAP1 cell clones confirmed a gRNA sequence-independent deletion at the PAPSS2-PTEN locus. Importantly, the unexpected PAPSS2-PTEN deletion resulted in similar gene expression changes dominating over the intended gene modification, which could bias the assessment of gene functionality.

Gene expression changes in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN HAP1 cells affected fundamental processes including cell cycle and DNA replication To obtain a comprehensive understanding of the transcriptional changes in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN HAP1 cells, we performed a differential gene expression analysis. We found a total of 2,918 differentially expressed (DE) genes corresponding to 1,489 down- and 1,429 up-regulated genes (Fig 3A) located on different chromosomes with no apparent positional clustering (Fig 3B). A few DE genes were located on Chr 10 but resided in topologically associating domains (TADs) other than the TAD encompassing the PAPSS2-PTEN locus. For example, SNCG is located in linear distance closest (700 kb) and MALRD1 furthest (6,800 kb) to the PAPSS2-PTEN locus (Figs 1D and 3C). These results suggested that the complex transcriptional changes observed in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN cells were not caused by local effects of the deletion on nearby gene expression. Figure 3. The PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion was associated with confounding transcriptomic alterations impacting molecular processes. (A) Volcano plot separates DE genes when comparing transcriptomes of HAP1 cell clones with and without the PAPSS2-PTEN deletion. Each dot shows non-DE genes (grey) or DE genes (red: log 2 [fold-change, FC] > 0 and blue: log 2 [FC] < 0, FDR-adjusted P-values, FDR ≤ 0.05). The numbers of up- and down-regulated genes are labelled above the plot and genes located in the deleted 10q23.31 region are highlighted. The two dashed lines indicate FDR-adjusted P-values (FDR = 0.05 and FDR = 0.01). (B) Manhattan plot shows the chromosomal distribution (light and dark blue dots) and frequency of the DE genes normalized by chromosome length (red dots). (C) Dot plot shows the distribution on Chr 10 (x-axis) and fold change (y-axis) of non-DE (grey) and DE genes (orange). The red line highlights the location of the deleted PAPSS2-PTEN locus. DE genes with |log 2 (FC)| > 2 are labelled. (D) Enrichment maps illustrate the up to 30 or 26 most significantly enriched biological process (BP) and molecular function (MF) GO terms for down- and up-regulated DE genes. Each node represents one enriched GO term. The sizes of the nodes are determined by the numbers of DE genes contributing to the enriched GO term. The nodes are colored based on FDR-adjusted P-values. (E) Bar plot shows the 20 most enriched Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes pathways for down- and up-regulated genes (ranked by FDR-adjusted P-values). (F) The gene concept network displays genes contributing to the top five enriched Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes pathways (ranked by FDR-adjusted P-values). The node diameter determines the number of genes, colored according to the fold change. To assess whether specific regulatory processes were changed upon the deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus, we grouped DE genes according to gene ontology (GO) terms (Fig 3D, Tables S5, S6, S7, and S8). The down-regulated genes were significantly enriched for biological processes, such as DNA replication, cell cycle, and DSB repair and molecular functions, including DNA and histone binding. In contrast, the up-regulated genes significantly controlled biological processes and molecular functions linked to GO terms such as development and catalytic activities. Accordingly, our Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes pathway enrichment analysis confirmed the identified GO terms (Fig 3E, Tables S9 and S10). Many DE genes, such as replication factor C (RFC1, RFC3, and RFC3), the MCM gene family and genes forming DNA polymerase subunits, controlled crucial cell processes, and contributed to the five most enriched pathways (Fig 3F). Because our batch effect correction could have introduced biases, we performed the DE analysis for each dataset separately by comparing the groups with and without the PAPSS2-PTEN locus. Most (88%, 2,570 of 2,918) of the DE genes was commonly deregulated between the pooled batch effect-corrected datasets and in each separately analyzed dataset (Fig S3E). Importantly, DE genes identified in at least three of the four separately analyzed datasets were significantly enriched in biological processes, comprising cell cycle, DNA replication, DNA repair, and molecular functions, including single-strand DNA binding, which was in accordance with the results obtained after batch effect correction (Fig S3F). In conclusion, transcriptome signatures in CRISPR-Cas9–modified cell clones carrying the genomic deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus were profoundly altered.

Gene expression and H3K27ac changes were linked in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN HAP1 cells Because our GO enrichment analysis suggested changes in chromatin organization and modification, we expected alterations in genome accessibility in the ΔPAPSS2-PTEN cell clones. We therefore quantified genomic occurrences of H3K27ac, which demarcates active promoters and enhancers (Kimura, 2013). We used H3K27ac data obtained from our HAP1 Δt1 (ΔPAPSS2-PTEN) and control (with PAPSS2-PTEN) cell clones (Fig 1A and B). In addition, we retrieved publicly available H3K27ac data from the HAP1 cell clones ΔSM1 (ΔPAPSS2-PTEN) and used ΔSMARCC4 (ΔSM4, with PAPSS2-PTEN) as control (Figs 2A and S4A, Table S11). After identifying genomic regions enriched for H3K27ac, we performed a PCA that separated the samples first, by data source (PC1 with 68% variance), and second, by the PAPSS2-PTEN genotype (PC2 with 11% variance) (Fig 4A). Figure S4. Genome-wide differential acetylation of H3K27 occurred in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN HAP1 cell clones. (A) The hg38 genome browser displays normalized H3K27ac ChIP-seq reads around the PAPSS2-PTEN locus (red box) in two replicates of HAP1 cell clones with (ΔSM4, dark grey) or without (ΔSM1, orange) the PAPSS2-PTEN locus. (B) Heatmaps and aggregated plots show H3K27ac enrichment (red: H3K27ac bound to DNA and white: no H3K27ac binding) within 1.5 kb of the peak summit over all identified differentially acetylated regions (one per line, pink: increased and blue: reduced H3K27ac) in HAP1 cell clones with (grey) and without (orange) the PAPSS2-PTEN locus that were generated in this study (dark blue) and in dataset 3 (red). Two replicates are merged into one plot. (C) Stacked bars demonstrate proportional frequencies of a subset of differentially acetylated H3K27ac peaks near differentially expressed genes (DAcDE ≤ 5 kb). Subcategories for promoter features are further divided. Figure 4. H3K27ac occupancy was altered in the genomes of PAPSS2-PTEN–deleted HAP1 cells. (A) Factorial maps of the principal component analysis of global H3K27ac ChIP-seq signals separates samples according to absence (orange) or presence (grey) of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in HAP1 CRISPR-Cas9 deletion clones generated in this (circle) or other (diamond) studies. The proportion of variance explained by each PC is indicated in parenthesis. (B) Volcano plot shows differentially acetylated H3K27ac ChIP-seq peaks (DAc) (dashed line corresponds to FDR = 0.01). Number of decreased (blue) and increased (red) acetylated H3K27 peaks are labelled (top). (C) Circular representation of the human genome illustrates each chromosome proportionally scaled to its length. Tracks inserted in the circle show the genomic location and frequency of DE genes (red), DAc genomic regions (blue), and DAc peaks with DE genes located nearby (genomic distance DAc to DE, DAcDE ≤ 5 kb, green). Arrow highlights DAcDE pairs on Chr 10. (D) Stacked bar plots demonstrate proportional frequencies of DAc peaks for genomic features (color-coded). Subcategories for promoter features are further divided. (E) The density plot shows the distance of individual DAc peaks to the nearest DE gene. The dashed line indicates the 5,000 bp cut-off. (F) Dot plot correlates fold changes in DAc peaks and nearby DE genes (distance ≤5 kb). The grey area within the plot represents the 95% confidence interval (linear model). Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient (r) and P-value (p) are indicated. The DAcDE pairs are colored (red) if located within the deleted 10q23.31 locus. (G) The gene concept network shows DE genes with a nearby (≤5 kb) DAc peak grouped into significantly enriched GO terms. The size of the node is determined by the number of DE genes contributing to the enriched GO term. Our subsequent differential enrichment analysis uncovered 852 differentially acetylated (DAc) H3K27 regions that were distributed across all chromosomes (Figs 4B and C and S4B). About 17% (147/852) of the DAc peaks resided in promoter regions, mostly within 500 bp downstream from the nearest annotated TSSs (Fig 4D). Over half (54%, 463/852) of the DAc peaks were located within gene bodies and nearly a quarter (24%, 204/852) in intergenic regions (Fig 4D). To define the influence of differential H3K27ac on gene expression in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN cells, we calculated the distances between each DAc peak and the closest DE gene (Fig 4E). About 85% (730/861) of the DAc peaks were located distant (>5 kb) from any DE genes. We restricted our subsequent analysis to the 131 DAc peaks (15%, 131/861) that were adjacent to or overlapping with the DE genes (≤5 kb). These DAcDE pairs were spread across many chromosomes and were enriched on Chr 10 that encompassed the PAPSS2-PTEN locus (Fig 4D). Differential H3K27 acetylation and gene expression levels of the DAcDE pairs highly correlated (Fig 4F), likely because of DAc of H3K27 in the DE gene promoters and gene body (Fig S4C). DE genes with altered H3K27ac levels were enriched in six GO terms linked to proliferation, development, and memory (Fig 4G). PTEN connected all and ATAD1 33% (2/6) of the GO terms. Thus, irrespective of the actual genomic CRISPR-Cas9 modification, we found that the unintended deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus in HAP1 cells was related to dramatic changes on the chromatin and transcript level.

The generation of CRISPR-Cas9 deletion clones aggravated the loss of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus To explain the cause of the ΔPAPSS2-PTEN, we systematically tested individual steps commonly performed when generating CRISPR-Cas9 deletion clones. First, we had already ruled out a gRNA sequence-mediated off-targeting effect because the unintended PAPSS2-PTEN deletion was consistently detectable when a variety of different genomic regions were targeted (Fig 2). To study whether Cas9-mediated cleavage in a gRNA sequence-independent manner was required for the deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus, we transfected HAP1 cells with a CRISPR-Cas9 plasmid encoding the puromycin resistance gene used for antibiotic-based clonal selection without (px459) or with gRNA sequences (px459 + gRNA_Δt) (Fig 5A and B). We assessed the frequency of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion in each single cell-derived clone by PCR or quantitative PCR (qPCR) using primers binding to the ATAD1 or PTEN promoter region (Fig 5A, Table S1). We detected insignificant differences in the frequency of the PAPSS2-PTEN deletion in HAP1 cell clones transfected without (67%, 12/18) and with (83%, 15/18) the gRNA sequence-containing CRISPR-Cas9 plasmid (Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.443) (Fig 5B). This result verified that the genomic deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus is independent of gRNA sequences and intracellular gRNA presence, and likely arises during the generation of CRISPR-Cas9–modified deletion clones and non-targeting control clones. Figure 5. The generation of CRISPR-Cas9–modified clones exacerbated the loss in the 10q23.31 region resulting in cell cycle changes. (A) Schematic illustration displays the workflow for determining the frequency of the genomic deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus and associated cellular consequences in single-cell–derived HAP1 clones. In some experiments, the transfection and puromycin selection steps (colored in grey) were omitted as part of the testing. (B, C, D, E) Bar plots show the frequency of single-cell–derived clones without (orange) and with (grey) the PAPSS2-PTEN locus (B) upon transfection with various plasmids (left, green: Cas9 gene, yellow: puromycin resistance gene, plasmid size is indicated in kb) with or without puromycin selection, (C) over several cell passages after single cell selection, (D) in different ploidy stages (light blue: haploid, blue: haploid–diploid, purple: diploid) and (E) arrested during cell cycle progression (pink: arrested, blue: not arrested). The number of cell clones for each group is indicated. Second, we co-transfected the large-size CRISPR-Cas9 plasmid with a small-size plasmid (pBlueScript) to enhance transfection efficiency (Søndergaard et al, 2020). We assessed the occurrence of the PAPSS2-PTEN deletion in HAP1 cell clones transfected either with or without the small-size plasmid (pBlueScript), which does not encode a puromycin resistance gene. Genomic PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletions were detectable in HAP1 cell clones transfected with only the pBlueScript (67%, 2/3) or no plasmid (71%, 12/17) (Fig 5B). This result further corroborated that the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion in HAP1 cell clones resulted neither through Cas9 off-targeting nor pBlueScript co-transfection. Lastly, we omitted the delivery of CRISPR-Cas9 components and puromycin selection. Instead, we transfected HAP1 cells with either only the pBlueScript plasmid or no plasmid and propagated the cells in puromycin-free medium. Omitting the antibiotic selection step reduced the occurrences of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion in single cell-derived HAP1 clones transfected with the pBlueScript plasmid (17%, 1/6) or no plasmids (29%, 5/17). Because there was no significant difference in the frequency of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion between HAP1 clones transfected with or without small-size plasmid (Fig 5B), we ruled out that the transfection of plasmids affected the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion. To investigate when the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion appeared, we profiled consecutive passages of single cell-derived HAP1 cell clones. We found that the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion occurred predominantly in the first passage (96%, 45/47) and rarely in the second (2%, 1/47) or third (2%, 1/47) passage (Fig 5C). HAP1 is considered a near-haploid cell line but frequently transitions to the more stable diploid cell stage (Olbrich et al, 2017; Yaguchi et al, 2018). To investigate whether genome ploidy was linked to the loss of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus, we determined the degree of ploidy in 35 single cell-derived HAP1 cell clones with (n = 18) or without (n = 17) the PAPSS2-PTEN locus using a mixed population of haploid and diploid HAP1 cells as control. We found that the number of HAP1 cell clones residing in the haploid, haploid-to-diploid-transitioning or diploid stage was almost identical (Figs 5D and S5A–C), verifying that the ploidy status was neither causing nor affecting the deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus. Figure S5. The genomic deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus changed the cell cycle. (A, B, C) Flow cytometry plots (gating for alive singlets) display cellular ploidy of individual cells of the HAP1 single-cell–derived clones with (P-P) or without (ΔP-P) the PAPSS2-PTEN locus. (A, B, C) All HAP1 cell clones displayed under (A) underwent neither plasmid transfection nor puromycin selection, whereas the panel of HAP1 cell clones obtained after (B, C) plasmid transfection and puromycin selection and only plasmid transfection or only puromycin selection. The experimental settings are labelled below the plots. A mixed population of haploid and diploid HAP1 cells was used as the reference to determine genome ploidy (left). Green lines indicate the event count and the number below each plot corresponds to the percentage of cells for each cell cycle phase (calculated by Dean/Jett/Fox model). (A, B) Clone 6 was analyzed twice (blue circle in (A, B)). (D) Line graph shows the relative number of metabolically active cells (assessed by optical density, OD) measured over 3 d after seeding by MTT assay (n = 2, mean ± SD). Geometric symbols represent the different experimental settings. Statistics: two-tailed t test. Significance codes: *0.01 < P < 0.05, insignificance is unlabeled. (E) The bar plots display the percentages of diploid HAP1 single-cell–derived clones (same as in Fig S4A–C) during the cell cycle phases. HAP1 cell clones are separated according to cellular exposure (left: mild, right: high cellular stress). Individual biological replicate (clone) is displayed. Statistics: two-tailed t test. Significance codes: *0.01 < P < 0.05; ns, not significant. Because PTEN and KLLN have been reported to inhibit cell proliferation, we tested whether the PAPSS2-PTEN locus deletion could provide HAP1 cells with a growth advantage. We did not observe a proliferative advantage in ΔPAPSS2-PTEN HAP1 cells without exposure to the CRISPR-Cas9 components or puromycin selection (Fig S5A, B, D, and E). However, when exposed to high levels of cellular toxicity, ΔPAPSS2-PTEN HAP1 cells were more likely to escape cell cycle arrest, which may give those cells a growth advantage (Figs 5E and S5C and E). In conclusion, the deletion of the PAPSS2-PTEN locus occurred at low frequency in HAP1 cells devoid of plasmid transfections or antibiotic selection. In contrast, the probability of losing the PAPSS2-PTEN locus significantly increased during the process of generating CRISPR-Cas9 cell clones and can make HAP1 cells more resilient to cellular stress.