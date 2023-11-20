Submit Release
City shares next steps for The Village

The opening of the Pallet Shelter Village, i.e. The Village, is set to address the critical need for safer shelter for those experiencing homelessness. The week of November 12, the City of Lawrence sent a mailer to residents of two zip codes identified as Pinkney neighborhood zip codes. The mailer provides an update about the initiative to residents and invites Pinkney neighbors to connect with City staff if desired.

In the mailer, the City shared with Pinkney neighbors that construction of the shelters at The Village will take place November 28 – December 2, barring weather or other unexpected delays.

The Village is a pivotal measure designed to provide secure housing to various vulnerable groups within our community. This initiative aims to serve veterans who have bravely served our nation, elderly individuals, women without children emerging from domestic violence situations, and individuals with disabilities who require specialized support and care.

The Village will offer a safe haven, not just in terms of accommodation but also as a supportive community for those in need. With a focus on fostering dignity, safety, and support, this effort endeavors to reintegrate these individuals into society by providing them with essential resources and assistance.

This initiative is a result of collaborative efforts between various community organizations in support of the A Place for Everyone strategic plan. We understand that neighbors of The Village might have questions or seek more information regarding its impact on the neighborhood.

Pinkney neighborhood residents are encouraged to reach out to citycommunications@lawrenceks.org with any questions. City staff members are available to provide information, address concerns, and ensure that our community is well-informed about this significant development.

