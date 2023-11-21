Cority Named a Leading Provider for Process Safety Management Software in 2023 Green Quadrant Report
Independent Research firm identifies provider’s integrated digital platform and mobile app as key market differentiatorsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global enterprise Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software provider Cority has been named a Leader in the 2023 Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management (PSM) Software report, released today by independent research firm Verdantix.
The analysis provides an objective, fact-based comparison of the 15 most prominent software vendors offering PSM platform solutions across worker safety, process safety, and asset management. Cority was among 10 of the firms described as having robust all-round PSM software capabilities and Verdantix distinguished Cority from the competition in particular for its integrated SaaS-based platform, CorityOne, and its user-friendly mobile approach to PSM.
Standardized PSM best practices cover the safe management of highly hazardous chemical processes. Because of this, regulations most often impact industries such as oil and gas, chemical manufacturing, utilities, mining, pharmaceuticals, and certain manufacturing segments, all of which are core industries served by Cority. In the 2023 PSM Green Quadrant report, Verdantix highlighted that Cority “had the greatest industry penetration of all profiled vendors across the eight categories included in this analysis.” Cority customers include Eramet, Westmoreland Coal Company, Crestwood Midstream Partners, Nestlé, Owens Corning, Merck, Arch Coal, and more.
Alongside positive remarks about Cority’s recognition among target industries and impressive brand perception, Verdantix detailed two strengths that make Cority a standout provider:
• Effective mobile-assisted approach to chemical, contractor, and incident management. Verdantix gave Cority a rating of excellent for its focus on ease of use realized through its mobile app product architecture and related PSM use cases. Cority also received an excellent score for its robust hazardous chemical management solution, which Verdantix celebrated for its ability to “help PSM personnel assess regulations, perform end-to-end tracking of chemical containers, and merge safety data sheets into a comprehensive central library.” In addition, Cority received recognition for its incident management solution featuring out of-the-box best-practice templates, corrective and preventive actions (CAPAs), and root cause analysis (RCA) visualization and reporting through the myCority app or the CorityOne platform.
• Cority’s comprehensive EHS and quality offering with PSM-specific capabilities. “Separating Cority from other vendors in this PSM Green Quadrant is its single integrated platform, CorityOne, which customers use to manage the majority of enterprise risk,” Verdantix said in the report. Noting the breadth of CorityOne’s capabilities across the gamut of enterprise-wide EHS, Verdantix highlighted the comprehensive responsible business platform’s capabilities in support of customer needs, including automation of critical workflows; data aggregation; and real-time risk assessment.
The research firm also highlighted key use cases and success stories from Cority customers leveraging the full breadth of capabilities. For instance, The Westmoreland Coal Company took advantage of Cority’s comprehensive single solution for managing EHS, operational and financial risk – automating critical workflows, increasing stakeholder visibility of risk and facilitating effective reporting. Similarly, oil and gas firm Crestwood Midstream Partners utilized Cority’s data aggregation functionality to assimilate risk assessments, incident records and management of change (MOC) processes, to provide safety leaders with centralized, clear and real-time perspectives on operational risk.
“Because PSM is quite complex, software providers have been challenged with developing proactive and holistic approaches to safety throughout every tier of the organizations they serve,” said Ted Kail, chief product officer at Cority. “We firmly believe that CorityOne is rapidly approaching that single, end-to-end platform solution, which to date has been elusive.”
As customers increasingly seek to use a comprehensive and integrated platform to manage all of their PSM processes facility-wide, providers with broader backgrounds like Cority will be more adept at meeting those needs. In fact, the report noted that “Cority’s end-to-end EHS and sustainability solution performed well in the 2023 Verdantix EHS Green Quadrant, delivering several capabilities related to PSM.”
Each vendor’s position in the current Verdantix report was determined by its scores in two areas: capabilities, which measures the breadth and depth of the provider’s offerings across 15 capability areas, such as data management, configurability, organizational structure, and user interface; and secondly, momentum, which measures each provider on a variety of market momentum factors, such as brand preference, product strategy, financial resources, vision, and acquisition.
Based on Verdantix’s proprietary Green Quadrant methodology, the study included 14 three-hour live demonstrations by the 15 assessed vendors, interviews with 28 PSM software customers, and a 102-point vendor questionnaire covering six categories of technical capabilities, nine categories of functional capabilities and 10 categories of market momentum.
Cority was also named a Leader in two additional Green Quadrant reports from Verdantix in 2023: EHS Software and ESG Reporting and Data Management Software.
