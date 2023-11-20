Submit Release
Learn about How a Young Girl with Special Needs Adapts Successfully in the Classroom in 'Collette in Third Grade'

written by Collette Divitto; illustrated by Lintang Pandu Pratiwi; on sale November 20, 2023

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the release of a new children’s book, 'Collette in Third Grade,' written by Collette Divitto and illustrated by Lintang Pandu Pratiwi.

Collette has Down syndrome—but that hasn’t stopped her from graduating from kindergarten, and now, she’s entering third grade! Third grade brings a lot of fun activities like gymnastics, play dates, and karate lessons—but it also brings challenges, like math. Collette is feeling stressed—but even so, she doesn’t want to learn separately from the other children. Fortunately, with the help of her understanding teacher and mother—and one special aide named Annie—Collette learns she can master math in a way that’s so much fun, the rest of the children want to join in!

Based on the real-life experiences of entrepreneur and activist Collette Divitto, 'Collette in Third Grade' was released on November 20, 2023.

'Entrepreneur and activist Collette Divitto follows up her debut children’s book, "Collette in Kindergarten," with the heartwarming second installment, "Collette in Third Grade."

'With a new year comes new challenges, as Collette, a young girl with Down syndrome, must navigate balancing her busy schedule and a difficult curriculum, all while feeling different from her classmates. Join Collette during her third-grade year, and meet the special person who helps her along the way!'

About the Author

Collette Divitto was born with Down syndrome in 1990. She grew up in Ridgefield, Connecticut, where she developed a passion for baking. After high school, Collette attended Clemson University and finished a three-year LIFE program in just two years. With a strong drive to work hard and succeed, Collette moved to Boston, Massachusetts, and founded Collettey’s Cookies.

Collette teaches classes on empowerment, leadership, self-awareness, career pathways, and entrepreneurship, and when she’s not at Collettey’s Cookies in Boston, you can find her traveling across the US, sharing her inspiring story and empowering those with labeled disabilities. Collette has been featured on CNN, Good Morning America, MSNBC, Inside Edition, BBC, and many other print and television media outlets around the world.

About the Illustrator

Lintang Pandu Pratiwi was born in Indonesia. She has worked for many years as a professional illustrator and created many picture books for various publishers and clients. Through her studio, Taranggana, Lintang has been published throughout America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan. She loves art and nature and is inspired by the nostalgia of childhood innocence and beautiful countryside. Lintang’s parents, Widayati Sri Wulandari and Mudjab Widjaya, are her biggest inspirations in life. Having their everlasting and continuing support has provided her with good examples of how to live her life and be successful in her own way.

Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
'Collette in Third Grade' (hardcover, 34 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 34 pages, $15.95 / Kindle e-book, $8.95) is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.

