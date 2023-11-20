PU Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles with New Single "Hopeless Nights"

PU Cover Art

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PU, the underground hip-hop artist known for his distinctive style and thought-provoking lyrics, has released two impactful singles that not only showcase his lyrical prowess but also tackle sensitive topics surrounding mental health. The song, "Hopeless Nights" are now available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and more.

"Hopeless Nights" delves into the personal struggles of dealing with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and the challenges of supporting loved ones battling depression. PU uses his artistry to break the silence around mental health issues, particularly among males, where discussions often remain taboo.

In "Hopeless Nights," PU opens up about his own experiences, offering a raw and authentic perspective on the daily battles faced by those with mental health conditions. The song not only serves as a platform for self-expression but also as a call for greater awareness and understanding.

In contrast, "The Hollows - Lyrical Showcase" demonstrates PU's versatility and wordplay. The freestyle showcases his skillful command of language and rhythm, providing a contrast to the emotionally charged "Hopeless Nights." With far ranging references from Plato to Jesus.

Both singles have received positive feedback from listeners, praising PU for his honest and relatable approach to songwriting. PU's commitment to addressing mental health issues through his music contributes to a growing movement within the hip-hop community to destigmatize conversations surrounding mental health.

Listeners can find "Hopeless Nights" and "The Hollows - Lyrical Showcase" on all major streaming platforms.

About PU:

PU, is an independent hip-hop artist known for his unique style and meaningful lyrics. With a focus on breaking societal taboos, PU addresses mental health issues through his music, bringing awareness to topics often left unspoken. His latest releases, "Hopeless Nights" and "The Hollows - Lyrical Showcase," are available on major streaming platforms.

