Branded Homes Reveals Dubai’s Eleven Prestigious Neighborhoods for Luxury Branded ResidencesDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded Homes Reveals Dubai’s Eleven Prestigious Neighborhoods for Luxury Branded Residences
Branded Homes, the leading expert on Dubai’s branded real estate market, today released its list of Dubai’s eleven prestigious neighborhoods for luxury branded residences. These coveted locations offer residents a lifestyle of luxury, status and exclusivity.
“Dubai is a magnet for the world’s most prestigious luxury brands, attracting iconic names in hospitality, fashion and more to create stunning branded residences in the emirate’s most desirable neighborhoods,” said Ivan Siarbolin, expert at Branded Homes. “Our list highlights the top areas where one can own a piece of the finest branded real estate in Dubai.
The Palm Jumeirah, an iconic man-made island in the shape of a palm tree, tops the list. Regarded as one of the most sought-after residential addresses in the world, the Palm is home to luxury hotels and residences from brands like Atlantis, One&Only and Raffles.
Jumeirah Bay and Jumeirah also make the list, with their exclusive beachfront villas and proximity to luxury resorts like Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel.
Business Bay and Downtown Dubai are premier destinations for urban luxury living, with branded residences from Dorchester Collection and Jumeirah Residences offering panoramic views of the Dubai skyline.
Bluewaters Island, a vibrant retail and residential destination, is poised to become a new focal point of luxury in Dubai. The island will feature residences from brands like Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, the emirate’s first non-gaming Caesars Palace resort.
The prestigious Dubai International Financial Center is a leading financial hub and a magnet for exclusive luxury residences, with offerings from One & Only at One Zaabeel, DIFC Living and more.
JBR and Dubai Marina are vibrant beachfront neighborhoods that draw luxury hospitality brands and residents seeking an exclusive urban beach lifestyle.
“Al Jaddaf and Dubai Healthcare City II is a true gem among Dubai’s most prestigious locations,” said Ivan Siarbolin, expert at Branded Homes. “Residences like Ritz Carlton the Creek and Kempinski Residences The Creek offer residents an unparalleled lifestyle with its picturesque views on Dubai Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, proximity to Dubai’s leading school Swiss International Scientific School and hospitals, easy access to Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai, and the most important, to Urban Tech District Dubai, new promising "silicon valley of Dubai".
Dubai’s prestigious neighbourhoods for luxury branded residences:
1. Palm Jumeirah
2. Jumeirah Bay
3. Jumeirah
4. Canal Front
5. Bluewaters Island
6. DIFC (Dubai International Financial Center)
7. Downtown Dubai
8. Business Bay
9. JBR (Jumeirah Beach Residences)
10. Dubai Marina
11.Al Jaddaf / Dubai Healthcare City II
The full report on Dubai’s most prestigious neighborhoods for luxury branded residences is available on the Branded Homes website and by private request.
Branded Homes is the leading expert on Dubai’s branded real estate market. Representing over 95% of Dubai’s branded residential developments, Branded Homes provides a personalized service to help clients find their ideal luxury branded residence.
Ivan Siarbolin
Branded Homes
+971 529081203
ivan@brandedhomes.ae
