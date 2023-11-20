Submit Release
Georgian Ombudsmen honours EUMM as Guardian of Tolerance 2023

On 16 November, the Public Defender of Georgia and Council of Ethnic Minorities Levan Ioseliani awarded the European Union Monitoring Mission to Georgia (EUMM) as the ‘Guardian of Tolerance 2023’. 

Dimitrios Karabalis, the Head of EUMM, attended the award ceremony dedicated to the International Day of Tolerance. This annual event has been hosted by the  Office of Public Defender (Ombudsman) of Georgia and the Tolerance Center of the Public Defender of Georgia since 2008.

According to Levan Ioseliani, EUMM commitments not only prevent the potential escalation of security incidents, but also promote communication, co-operation and the protection of human rights.

At the ceremony, he also emphasised the importance of EUMM engagement with local communities beyond immediate security tasks, helping to improve the lives and livelihoods of those living in conflict-affected areas.

