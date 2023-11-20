Lumionix Unveils the KOMET Camera Trigger on Kickstarter
Lumionix Announces Launch of KOMET Camera Trigger. A Revolutionary Tool to Take Photography Above and Beyond!MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, photographers have access to a powerful new tool that will elevate their storytelling. Lumionix is thrilled to announce the launch of the KOMET Camera Trigger on Kickstarter. This exciting photography tool is packed with innovative features designed to enhance creativity. The KOMET Camera Trigger unlocks extraordinary photographic possibilities through its five core features, encompassing more than 20 powerful functions, redefining the way users capture and create stunning images.
Compatible with a wide range of Canon, Nikon, and Sony Alpha series cameras, the KOMET Camera Trigger ensures that photographers can fully leverage its remarkable features.
KEY FEATURES:
► High-Speed Capture:
Capture perfect moments with precision using KOMET's high-speed feature, built-in ambient light and sound sensors for impeccable timing, ideal for events like lightning strikes and splash photography.
► Wireless Flash Receiver:
Including an add-on Flash Receiver module that provides the ability to remotely control flash power and zoom settings, ensuring optimal lighting conditions for your shots.
► Timelapse:
Delve into the world of timelapse photography with KOMET's holy-grail features, facilitating smooth day-to-night transitions, customizable keyframes for camera settings, and innovative drivelapses based on GPS distance traveled.
► A.I. Photo Suggestion:
Experience the cutting-edge A.I. Photo Suggestion feature in beta, which provides visually similar photo and EXIF suggestions for shooting scenes. Users can also contribute photos to the Lumionix community.
► Smart App Control:
KOMET's free mobile app for iOS and Android empowers users with full camera control, live-view streaming, and image capture. Additional advanced features include:
■ HDR: Elevate HDR photography with Aperture and ISO bracketing, along with a custom bracket blend mode.
■ ND-Filter Calculator: Streamline ND-Filter stop calculation directly within the app.
■ Gallery & Share: Conveniently access and review full-resolution images from the camera's storage, then share them directly from the app.
■ Geo-Tagging: Simplify photo organization and management based on location.
► OTG File Manager:
KOMET's integrated File Manager accelerates on-the-go workflows, swiftly backing up content from the camera's SD cards to a USB portable hard drive. The app enables seamless content organization without the need for a PC or laptop.
"We are excited to unveil the KOMET camera trigger to photographers around the globe. Our goal was to offer photographers a straightforward, all-in-one solution that elevates their creativity and streamlines their workflow. With a wide array of features and cutting-edge technology, we believe it will revolutionize the way photographers capture and create stunning images." said Nazmus, Founder of Lumionix.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Lumionix is an innovative technology startup dedicated to providing photographers with cutting-edge tools to ignite their creative light. With a passion for pushing the boundaries of photography, Lumionix develops integrated products that elevate camera control to the next level while maintaining a commitment to high quality and customer satisfaction. The Lumionix KOMET is now available for pre-order. For more information, please visit our Kickstarter page.
