Blistey, the Premier BIPOC Website and Travel App, Expands its Global Reach with Over 3,000 Featured Businesses

Blistey is a revolutionary travel app dedicated to promoting BIPOC-owned businesses globally.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blistey, the cutting-edge website and travel app committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity, proudly announces its latest update, featuring over 3,000 BIPOC-owned businesses globally. With an unwavering commitment to providing travelers with authentic and enriching experiences, Blistey has solidified its position as a leading travel app for savvy individuals seeking unique and culturally rich destinations.

This milestone comes on the heels of Blistey and its CEO, Franklin Forbes, gaining recognition in prestigious publications such as The Business Insider, Forbes Magazine, and Frodors Travel. Acknowledged for its innovative approach and dedication to showcasing businesses from underrepresented communities, Blistey has emerged as an essential tool for travelers looking to make informed and socially conscious choices.

Franklin Forbes, the driving force behind Blistey, commented on the app's latest update: "Our goal at Blistey is to create a platform that empowers businesses and travelers. We believe in the power of travel to foster connections, break down barriers, and create a more inclusive world. With the inclusion of over 3,000 businesses from diverse backgrounds, we are excited to offer our users an even more extensive array of options to explore and support."

Blistey's comprehensive database spans various industries, including restaurants, hotels, cafes, clothing stores, and bookstores. Users can easily navigate the app to discover and support businesses that align with their values, ensuring that their travel experiences contribute positively to local communities.

The recent accolades in The Business Insider, Forbes Magazine, and Frodors Travel have brought Blistey to the forefront of the travel industry, emphasizing the app's impact on promoting diversity and inclusivity within the sector. Frodors, in particular, recognized Blistey as a game-changer in the travel tech space "as one of the apps that all savvy travelers need to have, "highlighting its potential to shape the future of socially responsible travel.

Blistey continues evolving and expanding its global footprint, so the team remains committed to fostering a more inclusive travel landscape. The app's latest update is now available for download on iOS and Android devices, inviting users to embark on journeys celebrating diversity and authenticity.

