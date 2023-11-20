A combination of Innovative technology + cultural creativity

MOMAX Flow Series MOMAX Flow Series - Product Shots MOMAX

Focus to provide modern people with exceptional charging experiences in different scenarios and methods!

HONG KONG, NOT APPLICABLE, 香港, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This may be one of the most creative electronic product in 2023. Full of eastern philosophy and wisdom, combined with technological innovation, unlimited imagination and become the MOMAX "Flow" Series. Focus to provide modern people with exceptional charging experiences in different scenarios and methods!



Charging like water

Wisdom gathers into stream, Nourishing the future

MOMAX’s flagship series of 2023 – “Flow” series has grandly launched. MOMAX has gained popularity by its products and brand image. "Flow” Series provides innovative and stylish charging solutions, striving to meet the diverse charging needs of Apple users worldwide. Hong Kong serves as the stage for its global debut, to showcase its innovation, high-quality products through Hong Kong.

The concept is derived from the philosophy of "The highest excellence is like water" (上善若水), and that water nourish everything. The new series leverage on innovative technology to enable charging as flexible and fast like water in our hustle and bustle daily life.

MOMAX's new "Flow" Series integrates and reimagines modern and simplicity into the design. Using the characteristics of "water" as a creative design concept, the design equipped with a clear and transparent case, satisfying both aesthetics and needs of the users, aiming to create and lead the next generation of Tech + Culture trend.

MOMAX "Flow" 1-Power Series：

The 1-Power series incorporates magnetic wireless charging technology officially certified by Apple MagSafe and a unique transparent design mobile power bank (5000mAh / 10000mAh). This series features the original Apple MagSafe magnetic charging module, a creative folding stand and a high-density, high-temperature-resistant battery, ensuring an unparalleled fast wireless charging experience for iPhone users around the world.

1-Power Flow Magnetic Battery Pack 5000mAh US$129.99

1-Power Flow Magnetic Battery Pack 10000mAh US$139.99

1-Power Flow Pro+ MagSafe Battery Pack 5000mAh US$59.99

1-Power Flow Pro+ MagSafe Battery Pack 10000mAh US$69.99



MOMAX "Flow" 1-Charge Series：

The 1-Charge series features GaN (gallium nitride) technology supported travel chargers, desktop chargers and MagSafe wireless charging car mounts. With the transparent appearance and excellent design, it achieves a compact appearance with excellent charging efficiency. All products in this series possessed the world's most stringent safety standards and excellent charging performance.

Travel charger:

1-Charge Flow 2-Port 35W GaN Charger USB-C Output US$22.99

1-Charge Flow+ 3-Port 80W GaN Charger USB-C & USB-A Output US$34.99

Desktop charger:

1-Charge Flow 4-Port 80W GaN Desktop Charger USB-C & USB-A Output US$44.99

1-Charge Flow+ 6-Port 120W GaN Desktop Charger USB-C & USB-A Output US$74.99



MagSafe Wireless Charging Car Mount:

The MagSafe car holder is designed with the original Apple MagSafe magnetic charging module, a unique transparent design appearance, paired up with a stunning streamlined supporting structure that can be easily installed. The stand features 15W wireless fast charge providing users a safe and seamless driving experience.

1-Charge Flow Pro MagSafe Wireless Charging Car Mount US$42.99

1-Charge Flow Magnetic Wireless Charging Car Mount US$149.99



1-Link Charging Cable Series：

Whether the Apple-authorized Lightning or USB-C fast-charging cable, the 1-Link series presents a unique water-transparent design, excellent fast-charging performance, durable weaving and skin-friendly materials, providing an unparalleled charging experience to our users.

Nylon braid series:

The cable uses a three-layer system of copper wire, flexible graphene and a braided outer protection to increase flexibility while maintaining durability. It lasts 35 times longer than regular cables and performs reliably.

1-Link Flow CL+ USB-C to Lightning Braided Cable (2m) US$21.99

1-Link Flow CC 100W USB-C Braided Cable (3m) US$12.99

1-Link Flow CC 100W USB-C Braided Cable (2m) US$11.99

Skin-friendly silicone series:

The cable features a three-layer system of copper wire, flexible graphene and silicone, which increases flexibility while maintaining durability. It lasts 25 times longer than regular cables and performs reliably.

1-Link Flow CL USB-C to Lightning Cable (1.2m) US$17.99

1-Link Flow CC X 60W USB-C Cable (1.2m) US$6.99



Unique Apple MFI certified 2-in-1 charging cable:

This multifunctional cable adopts an innovative design. The smart sliding design hides the Lightning and USB-C terminals. It complies with the official MFI standard and is compatible with most Apple devices. Provide convenient charging solutions for various scenarios.

1-Link Flow Duo 2-in-1 USB-C to Lightning Braided Cable (1.5m) US$27.99

20-60W fast charging experience:

The 1-Link charging cable quickly charges all iPhone models. When used with a 20W or higher USB-C power adapter, the device can be charged to 50% in just 30 minutes. In addition, it is compatible with USB-C PD fast chargers that support up to 60W power, providing the fastest charging speed for smartphones, tablets, laptops or any USB-C device.



Free Trial Experience Program

All eyes were on "Flow•Charge Like Water” as MOMAX's flagship series of 2023. As a result, MOMAX has developed a special free trial experience program, inviting 10 interested customers and supporters to be the first to try out selected products from the series. For more information about the event, please visit the official MOMAX HK Facebook page.

About MOMAX

As a renowned brand for its creativity and imagination, MOMAX is committed to provide high-quality mobile digital products to consumers around the world. MOMAX has always adhered to innovation as its core mission, constantly launching products with unique designs and advanced functions, and has won the official authorized brand of Apple, Samsung and Huawei. MOMAX won the German Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award, and rated as one of the top 20 in the global Apple industry. We keep expansion in major markets worldwide, winning the favor and love of a large number of users.

