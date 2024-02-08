The Mortgage Calculator Launches New Loan Products While Rates Drop

The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator is a mortgage lender that is announcing new loan products while interest rates are going down industry-wide.

I believe rates will continue to drop and we are happy to offer these new products and be there for borrowers who want to take advantage of the rates.” — Nicholas Hiersche - Founder/President

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator is a mortgage lender licensed in 24 states across the country. While interest rates are starting to drop industry-wide, The Mortgage Calculator is launching new loan products. New products include unique loans for 2nd mortgages and Instant HELOCS for borrowers to tap into their home equity quickly and easily. The Mortgage Calculator specializes in Non-QM loans and working with real estate investors, which can take advantage of one of the 2nd mortgage products for investment properties.

With the Fed holding the rates for the time being, the interest rates are beginning to trend downward across the mortgage industry. The Mortgage Calculator's 400 loan officers nationwide are ready to help borrowers take advantage of the downward trending rates. New 2nd mortgage and Instant HELOC programs offer borrowers options that may not have been available to them before. If rates continue to trend down, there will be even more activity in the industry and The Mortgage Calculator is ready, willing, and able to help borrowers with all Mortgage needs. "I believe rates will continue to drop..." says President of The Mortgage Calculator, Nicholas Hiersche. He continues "and we are happy to offer these new products and be there for borrowers who want to take advantage of the rates."

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes, not days! Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! Our Mortgage Loan Originators are trained to be loan consultants to guide borrowers throughout the entire loan process. A licensed Loan Officer is only a phone call or zoom meeting away and always available to assist borrowers throughout the loan application process all the way to closing. To apply for a mortgage, please visit the mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137