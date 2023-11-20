ACA Football Partners Joins Forces with Tré Sports Management to Drive Global Commercialization Efforts
ACA Football Partners Joins Forces with Tré Sports Management to Drive Global Commercialization Efforts and Boost Brand DevelopmentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACA Football Partners (ACAFP), a renowned Singapore-based company specializing in football club ownership and the surrounding ecosystem within the industry, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Tré Sports Management. This partnership represents a significant milestone in ACA Football Partners' journey as it seeks to fortify its global presence, enhance brand development, and create exceptional commercial opportunities for its’ clubs.
ACAFP's diverse portfolio includes full ownership of KMSK Deinze (Second Division, Belgium), Juventud Torremolinos CF (Third Division RFEF, Spain), and a strategic minority stake in Charlton Athletic Football Club (EFL League 1, England). The company's vision extends far beyond geographical boundaries, actively pursuing alliances and partnerships to foster a comprehensive global network.
Within this partnership, Tré Sports Management, an agency celebrated for its achievements in utilizing sport and entertainment to create and implement innovative programs that break down barriers and connect the world, will assume the lead role in steering international commercialization efforts and brand development for ACA Football Partners.
"Our mission at ACA Football Partners is to lead worldwide football development, connecting continents and promoting opportunity," said Hiroyuki Ono, CEO at ACA Football Partners. "This partnership with Tré Sports symbolizes this mission, as they bring a wealth of experience and an extensive network within the sports and branding landscape. Together, we are determined to open new horizons for our clubs and for all that inspire to dream big."
Tré Sports Management is well-regarded for its ability to secure commercial opportunities for organizations across various sports, while crafting powerful and impactful brands.
"We are honored to be selected by ACA Football Partners to lead their international commercialization and brand development initiatives," said Jason Benadretti, Managing Director of Tré Sports. "Our goal has always been to empower organizations by creating meaningful connections worldwide. This partnership with ACA Football Partners is a step forward in this journey, and we’re eager to see the positive impact it will have on their global presence and for the countless number of people seeking opportunity to be seen and heard around the world."
For media inquiries, please visit https://tresportsmgmt.com
Erin Miller
Tré Sports Management
info@tresportsmgmt.com