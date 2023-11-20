Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC launches new ecommerce website: ShopVSB.com
New female-owned business from Hawaii, Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC, launches ShopVSB.com ecommerce store with thousands of fun products for the whole family.HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC launches a new ecommerce website, ShopVSB.com. This new female-owned ecommerce store offers thousands of unique, easy-to-find products. The website navigation is broken down into simple categories including Home, About Us, Apparel, Accessories, Holiday/Seasonal, Jewelry, Beauty, Collections and Contact Us. The products range from Apparel (dresses, sweatshirts, t-shirts), Accessories (bags, purses, hats, shoes, tumblers, wallets), Holidays/Seasonal (festive products to help you get ready for the holidays and season), Jewelry (beach jewelry, bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and rings), Beauty (moisturizing oils, body oils, shimmer oils, sunscreen and lip balm) to the Collections category providing customers with high quality, unique products at affordable prices.
Keeping the islands in mind, the Hawaii Exclusives Collection offers Hawaiian themed and sourced products to help support small businesses on the islands. The Sunkissed Collection provides sun drenched products for fun at the beach. For a more sophisticated look, the Boujee Collection has stylish t-shirts, sweatshirts, dresses, and Vans shoes. The Mama Collection is the motherload of wearable products. There are also products for little ones in the Kids Collection. The Smiley Collection has smiley face t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tumblers sure to put a smile on the face of those who see it.
Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC is offering a “20% Off Aloha Launch Special” discount for a limited time when you use promo code: shopvsb20. There is also “Free Shipping for Orders Over $150”.
To learn more about Vitamin Sea Boutique, go to ShopVSB.com.
About ShopVSB.com (Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC)
ShopVSB.com (Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC) is a female-owned business based out of Oahu, Hawai'i. Offering thousands of products from apparel (t-shirts, dresses, sweatshirts, hats and beanies), bags, purses, wallets, shoes, tumblers, jewelry (necklaces, rings and earrings), beauty supplies (moisturizing oils, body oils, shimmer oils, sunscreen and lip balm) to Hawaii exclusive products, Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC provides customers with high quality, unique products at affordable prices. For more information, visit ShopVSB.com or email at vitaminseaboutique@gmail.com. Be sure to “Like” @vitaminseaboutique on Facebook and Instagram.
# # # #
Abbey Palmer
Vitamin Sea Boutique LLC
vitaminseaboutique@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram