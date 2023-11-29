Gresham Ford Commits to the Electric Vehicle Revolution
Gresham Ford is proud to announce its commitment to the electric vehicle revolution and its status as a Certified Elite Ford Dealer.
We're thrilled to be on the frontier of sustainable mobility. Offering our community innovative electric and hybrid vehicles is not just a business move, it's our commitment to a greener future.”GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, Ford asked its 3000 US dealers to make a choice — agree to upgrade their facilities to support the EV revolution or forego the opportunity to sell electric cars from Ford. Gresham Ford has made the decision to invest in the equipment, training, and upgrades required to achieve Certified Elite Ford Dealer status.
— Preston Wills, General Manager
“We are excited to be part of the electric vehicle revolution,” said Gresham Ford General Manager, Preston Wills. “We believe that electric vehicles are the future of the automotive industry and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement.”
Ford’s Model e program requires dealers to make a significant investment in order to be certified. Of the 3000 US dealers, only 1,920 had enrolled in the program for 2024-2026. Of those, 1,659 opted into the highest level, “certified elite,” which gives them full sales and service capabilities and requires a higher investment level. Gresham Ford is one of the few dealers to make this commitment.
“We are proud to be part of the Ford family and to be able to offer our customers the latest in electric vehicle technology,” said Wills. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience and this investment will help us do just that.”
Gresham Ford is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience and is excited to be part of the electric vehicle revolution. With its commitment to the Model e program, Gresham Ford is leading the way in the electric vehicle revolution and is proud to be part of the Ford family.
Electric vehicles (EVs) stand as a testament to the advancements in green technology, offering a multitude of benefits that extend beyond the obvious environmental factors. These vehicles emit zero tailpipe emissions, contributing to cleaner air and leading to improved public health outcomes. Furthermore, EVs operate on electricity, which is often cheaper than traditional fossil fuels, offering cost savings for drivers in the long run. The maintenance needs of EVs are also significantly less than their combustion engine counterparts, largely due to the absence of exhaust systems, starter motors, fuel injection systems, and other parts. Additionally, the quiet operation of electric vehicles provides a peaceful and relaxing driving experience. By opting for EVs, not only does one contribute to a sustainable and eco-friendly future, but they also enjoy a practical and economical mode of transportation.
In addition to the benefits of EVs themselves, potential buyers in Oregon and Washington can also take advantage of favorable government incentives and policies. In Oregon, the Clean Vehicle Rebate Program offers rebates of up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of new electric vehicles, while the Charge Ahead Rebate offers an additional $2,500 rebate for low-to-moderate income households. Washington State offers a sales and use tax exemption for new and used electric vehicles priced under $45,000 and $30,000 respectively. Moreover, both states are part of the Zero Emission Vehicle program, which mandates an increasing percentage of new vehicles sold to be zero-emission vehicles. These incentives and policies further add to the financial appeal of electric vehicles, making it an even more compelling choice for eco-conscious and cost-aware consumers.
Despite the numerous benefits and appeal of Electric Vehicles (EVs), there are still some common misconceptions that deter people from making the shift. One of the most prevalent myths is that EVs lack the range to make long trips viable. This is quickly becoming outdated as technological advancements have significantly increased battery capacity. Most modern EVs can travel well over 200 miles on a single charge, with some models even exceeding 300 miles. Furthermore, the proliferation of charging stations across the country ensures that EV drivers are never too far from a recharge point.
Another common myth is that EVs are not truly "green" due to the environmental impact of battery production and electricity generation. While it is true that manufacturing EVs and their batteries does emit CO2, the overall emissions are significantly less than those produced by conventional vehicles over their lifetimes. Moreover, as the energy grid becomes cleaner with a higher percentage of renewable sources, the emissions produced by charging EVs continues to decrease.
Some also believe that the batteries in EVs degrade rapidly, significantly reducing the vehicle's functionality over time. However, most manufacturers offer extensive warranties on their batteries (often 8 years or more), and studies have shown that even after 100,000 miles, many EV batteries retain 80-90% of their initial capacity. In conclusion, while misconceptions exist, the reality is that EVs are a beneficial and progressive choice for the environment and consumer alike.
The charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is a crucial component of the transition to this sustainable mode of transportation. Currently, there are three primary types of charging stations for EVs: Level 1, Level 2, and DC Fast Charging. Level 1 charging is the most basic and utilizes a standard household outlet, providing about 2-5 miles of range per hour of charging. Level 2 charging, common in homes, workplaces, and public charging stations, can provide 10-60 miles of range per hour of charging. DC Fast Charging, typically located along highways and used for long trips, can supply 60-100 miles of range in just 20 minutes of charging.
The expansion of charging networks is happening at an accelerated pace, with major players such as Tesla, ChargePoint, Blink, and Electrify America adding numerous stations across the US. According to the US Department of Energy, there were over 96,000 public charging outlets in the US as of January 2021. Some areas, especially cities and tech hubs, have a high density of charging stations, while others, particularly rural areas, are still developing their infrastructure.
Furthermore, numerous initiatives are underway to improve and expand EV charging infrastructure. For instance, the Biden Administration's infrastructure plan includes a proposal to invest $15 billion to build a national network of 500,000 charging stations by 2030. This massive investment would play a significant role in making EVs a viable option for a larger portion of the population, addressing one of the primary concerns associated with EV adoption - the availability and accessibility of charging stations.
Gresham Ford has committed to adding three Level 3 chargers and five Level 2 chargers in addition to the existing chargers. The economic benefits of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are far-reaching and encompass individual cost savings, community economic development, and national energy independence. At the individual level, EVs tend to have lower total cost of ownership over their lifetime compared to conventional vehicles. This is due to several factors such as lower fuel costs, reduced maintenance needs, and long-term durability of electric drivetrains. Fuel can be three to five times cheaper on a per-mile basis for EVs compared to gasoline vehicles, depending on local electricity and gas prices.
Maintenance savings are also substantial. EVs require no oil changes and have 10 times fewer moving parts than a gasoline-powered car. There's no engine, transmission, spark plugs, valves, fuel tank, tailpipe, distributor, starter, clutch, muffler, or catalytic converter. This can significantly lower the cost and frequency of maintenance.
At the community level, the shift to electric transportation can stimulate economic development. The EV charging infrastructure's buildout will require a substantial workforce, creating numerous job opportunities in manufacturing, installation, maintenance, and related services.
At the national level, transitioning to EVs can contribute to energy independence. Electricity can be produced from a variety of domestic sources — including coal, nuclear, natural gas, and renewables — reducing dependence on foreign oil. This can lead to more stable energy prices and a more diversified, resilient energy supply.
The economic advantages of EVs are indisputable, providing a strong financial case to complement the environmental benefits of electric transportation. Electric Vehicles (EVs) play a significant role in mitigating the environmental impact of transportation by substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The electrification of transportation is an essential component of achieving global climate goals, as it directly combats one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases - the burning of fossil fuels for vehicular propulsion. In the context of EVs, even when accounting for the emissions from electricity generation, the total CO2 emissions are far lower than those from conventional vehicles. With every mile driven, EVs emit less than half the CO2 of a comparable gasoline car. Moreover, as the electricity grid shifts towards cleaner, renewable sources, the emissions from EV charging will continue to diminish, making electric transportation even more beneficial from a climate perspective. Ultimately, widespread adoption of EVs presents a viable and effective solution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.
Residents of the Portland Metro area can rely on Gresham Ford, a Certified Elite Electric Vehicle Dealer, to provide a comprehensive range of Electric Vehicles (EVs) that align with their sustainable transportation needs. As a Certified Elite Electric Ford dealer, Gresham Ford is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and expert guidance on the advantages and practicalities of EV ownership. Whether you're interested in reducing your carbon footprint, seeking lower maintenance costs, or wanting to benefit from federal and local incentives, Gresham Ford can assist you in making the transition to electric transportation seamlessly.
