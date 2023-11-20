Discover and Support Local Endeavors: An Insightful Tour at Guide Dogs for the Blind
Join us on Nov 28th for a tour at Guide Dogs for the Blind. Support local initiatives this holiday season. Shop and cherish locally.
Guide Dogs for the Blind is a testament to empowerment and social responsibility. Their work goes beyond training dogs; it's about nurturing a bond that empowers and inspires.”GRESHAM, OR, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come join the Gresham Chamber for an enlightening tour of Guide Dogs for the Blind. On Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM, you will have the opportunity to learn more about the profound impact of Guide Dogs for the Blind on individuals' lives and the broader community. These trained dogs offer visually impaired individuals independence and confidence, transforming their lives in a meaningful way. This tour is a rare glimpse into the meticulous, compassionate world of these canine companions and their trainers.
— Bess Wills, Co-Owner Gresham Ford
"Guide Dogs for the Blind is a testament to our collective commitment to local empowerment and social responsibility," says Bess Wills, co-owner of Gresham Ford. "Their work goes beyond training dogs; it's about nurturing a bond that empowers and inspires."
Boasting outstanding customer service and a dynamic network of trainers, puppy raisers, donors, and volunteers, Guide Dogs for the Blind train exceptionally qualified guide dogs and K9 Buddy dogs. We also offer readiness skills for guide dog handling and youth programs, all are designed to empower individuals who are visually impaired or blind. The work of Guide Dogs for the Blind goes beyond enhancing mobility for their clients, they also strive to foster inclusivity. As North America's largest guide dog school, they have seen over 16,000 guide dog teams graduate from their school since our establishment in 1942, hailing from all over the U.S. and Canada.
All of their services, including personalized training, ongoing support, and financial assistance for veterinary care if needed, are offered at no cost to their clients. They are able to provide these services thanks to the generous contributions from their donors and volunteers as they do not receive any government funding. Guide Dogs for the Blind is a non-profit, charitable organization under the provisions of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (tax ID #94-1196195). Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Gresham Ford is delighted to announce its proud sponsorship of this exciting event, which is hosted by the esteemed Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce.
To RSVP for this insightful tour at Guide Dogs for the Blind, kindly contact the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce. You can get in touch with them via phone at (503) 665-1131 or email them at gacc@greshamchamber.org. Please include your full name, contact details, and specify the Try Local First event held at the Guide Dogs for the Blind tour on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023. We encourage you to register as early as possible, as space is limited. We look forward to seeing you there!
"Try Local First" events, such as our upcoming tour at Guide Dogs for the Blind, are not just about discovering what our local community has to offer, but also about reinforcing the importance of supporting homegrown initiatives. As we approach the holiday season, we want to emphasize the significance of shopping local. This practice not only invigorates our economy but also fosters community spirit, ensuring that our neighborhood businesses continue to thrive. By choosing local, we contribute to the sustainability of these businesses and the vitality of our community. So, this holiday season, let's embrace the ethos of "Try Local First" and contribute to the prosperity of our beloved Portland area.
Support Local Economy: Shopping locally allows us to invest in our community. Every dollar spent at a local business generates twice as much income for the local economy compared to chain stores. Create More Jobs: Local businesses are the largest employers nationally. By supporting these businesses, we contribute to creating more job opportunities for our neighbors.
The concept of social responsibility lies at the heart of our locally owned and operated businesses, forming the cornerstone of a thriving Gresham area. This ethos is what led Gresham Ford to take up the mantle of sponsorship for the 'Try Local First' monthly events. The focus of these events is not only to showcase the diverse range of businesses that we have right here in our own backyard, but also to shine a spotlight on the plethora of services they provide. By doing so, we aim to foster deeper connections within our community, encouraging residents to explore and engage with local businesses. This in turn, nurtures a sustainable local economy and fosters a sense of unity and shared prosperity. Together, we can ensure our Gresham community remains resilient, resourceful, and vibrant. Join us in our journey of local discovery and community support.
Celebrate Community Character: Local businesses give our community its distinct personality. Their presence contributes to our city's uniqueness and charm.
Personalized Service: Local businesses often provide personalized service that outmatches their larger competitors. They get to know their customers and are able to offer tailored products and services. Promote Innovation and Competition: Local businesses are more likely to produce and sell unique products, thereby expanding customer choice and fostering innovation. The presence of small businesses also encourages healthy competition, leading to better customer service and product quality.
When we choose to shop locally, we are directly contributing to the creation of jobs within our community. These jobs are essential for professionals such as teachers, firemen, police officers, and others who make our community safe, educated, and prosperous. Local businesses also help in conserving energy and resources as they require less fuel for transportation and generally use less packaging, thereby reducing their environmental footprint. Moreover, the relationship between local business owners and customers often transcends the purely transactional - local business owners know you, and you know them.
This mutual knowledge creates a personalized and community-focused shopping experience that can't be replicated by larger, impersonal retailers. Therefore, by choosing to support local businesses, we are not just making a purchase, we are investing in our community, strengthening its economic and social fabric.
The impact of shopping local on a community extends far beyond mere economic benefits, fostering a sense of unity and shared prosperity. When we patronize local businesses, we are not only supporting local entrepreneurs but also contributing to the overall vibrancy and character of our community. Small businesses tend to offer unique, locally sourced, or handcrafted products, adding to the distinctive flavor of the community. Moreover, they often provide personalized, superior customer service, building lasting relationships with their clientele. This establishes a sense of community identity and pride.
Furthermore, local businesses are more likely to recycle a larger share of their revenue back into the local economy, enriching the whole community. Shopping local is thus much more than a commercial transaction; it's an investment in the health and vitality of our community.
Let's commit to Try Local First this holiday season and beyond. Together, we can sustain the vibrancy and character of our beloved community.
Our Gresham community stands tall in its commitment to bolster local merchants, reinforcing a culture of trying, shopping, and cherishing locally. The manifold benefits of choosing independent, local businesses are well-documented and far-reaching. From enriching the local economy to creating job opportunities, and from embracing our community's unique personality to fostering innovation and competition, each choice to shop local sends ripples of positive impact throughout our community. It's not just about commerce, but about social responsibility, a value deeply embodied by our local Gresham business owners.
As we navigate the joy and generosity of the holiday season, let's remember to reciprocate their commitment and support our local businesses. Let's put our money where our heart is - in our own vibrant community.
Annette Freetage
Gresham Ford
+1 503-489-1605
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other