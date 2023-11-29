Maison Beljanski Commemorates the Significance of the Boston Tea Party Through Its OnkoTea® Fest on December 12, 2023

Maison Beljanski Sylvie Beljanski

Guests are Invited to a Revolutionary Celebration at Maison Beljanski!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maison Beljanski, a pioneer in health and wellness, is thrilled to announce the revival of its cherished tradition of live events with the grand return of the OnkoTea® Fest. The event will be held at Maison Beljanski, 317 E. 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022, on December 12, 2023, from 6 PM until 9 PM (EST). Join The Beljanski Foundation for an unforgettable evening marking the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

The gathering promises a night of fun and festivities. The Maison Beljanski Costume Party provides an enchanting journey back in time. Guests clad in period costumes are invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the American Revolution.

The Boston Tea Party was one of America's most significant and influential events. According to History, On December 16, 1773, the Boston Tea Party unfolded as a political protest at Griffin’s Wharf in Boston, Massachusetts. Expressing frustration and anger over Britain's imposition of "taxation without representation," American colonists dumped 342 chests of tea, which had been imported by the British East India Company, into the harbor. This significant event marked the colonists' initial principal act of defiance against British rule. Join Maison Beljanski as this monumental and historical act is remembered.

Embark on a memorable evening with a delightful cocktail reception, exclusive tea sampling inspired by the Boston Tea Party, and groundbreaking health and wellness research announcements from The Beljanski Foundation. Indulge in a curated buffet with organic wines, adding to the enjoyment. Gain insights into the historical significance of the Boston Tea Party, fostering a connection between past and present. Finally, mingle and network with fellow attendees in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

The Beljanski Foundation, founded by Sylvie Beljanski, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in New York City and is driven by a profound mission. The foundation studies and disseminates knowledge about effective, non-toxic natural solutions for cancer and other chronic diseases. These solutions, whether utilized independently or in conjunction with traditional Western medicine, epitomize the essence of integrative medicine. The foundation's principles are rooted in the legacy of Mirko Beljanski, Ph.D. (1923-1998), a French biologist whose groundbreaking work at the Pasteur Institute in Paris unveiled the correlation between environmental toxins and carcinogenesis.

To learn more about the Beljanski Foundation and OnkoTea® Fest, click here: https://www.beljanski.org/onkofest/