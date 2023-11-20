The Culmination of Another Global Entrepreneurship Week: This Year’s Celebration of Achievements Concludes for GEW 2023

African American Fashion Designer Entrepreneurs Meeting at a Conference

Celebrating Innovation, Collaboration, and Success: GEW 2023 Concludes

Our greatest natural resource is the entrepreneurial potential of people.” — Thom Ruhe

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year in November, Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) takes place to promote entrepreneurship worldwide. This is a fun-filled week of exciting opportunities, events, activities, and initiatives to inspire and support entrepreneurs, foster innovation, and connect individuals interested in business and startup ventures. During GEW, various organizations, universities, and communities around the world organize events such as workshops, seminars, pitch competitions, networking sessions, and more. These activities provide aspiring and established entrepreneurs with opportunities to learn, collaborate, and showcase their ideas.

While it was just one of the many events held here in North Carolina, NC IDEA completed another amazing annual Ecosystem Summit celebrating the work of startup founders and commemorating Global Entrepreneurship Week. The NC IDEA Ecosystem Summit was held at Hilton Raleigh North Hills from November 13-15th, celebrating entrepreneurs, startup founders, and those who have dedicated themselves to supporting their success.

This event proved that here in the great state of North Carolina, we are in fact united by our values to elevate individuals in our communities to embrace and experience economic independence through inclusivity, funding, and support that extends statewide. The event began with opening remarks from Thom Ruhe, President and CEO of NC IDEA Foundation, followed by keynote speakers and featured session speakers discussing how the state can further advance its position with innovative technologies, entrepreneurship, and commercialization.

Day 2 started with United States Senator Thom Tillis giving a virtual fireside chat, discussing the importance of technology-based economic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship in North Carolina and its key role in our state’s success, followed by Elizabeth Dougherty, Eastern Regional Outreach Director for the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), discussing intellectual property and how startups can obtain patents, trademarks and copyrights to protect their businesses in a global intellectual property system. A great deal of information was shared in breakout sessions where area and industry experts discussed mentorship programs, funding opportunities, educational programs, and other entrepreneurial resources. Day 3 ended with the announcement of the NC IDEA Micro Grants and NC IDEA Seed Grant Recipients. Tremendous thanks to Thom Ruhe and his entire team for such an impactful and information-packed event that will fuel and ignite entrepreneurial passions within our entrepreneurial ecosystems, thereby strengthening North Carolina’s economy.

Amidst the celebrations, NC IDEA, which is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial aspirations and economic empowerment in North Carolina, commemorates the three-year milestone of its North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council (NC BEC). Since its inception in August 2020, the Council has proudly granted over $2 million, exemplifying its commitment to supporting and uplifting black entrepreneurs in the state.

As the week comes to an end, it's worth reflecting on the impact of the activities that took place across the state and across the globe. In retrospect, the conclusion of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2023 prompts us to reflect on the profound impact of the diverse and engaging activities that unfolded throughout the week. From insightful discussions and innovative workshops to collaborative networking and inspiring presentations, we have not only celebrated the entrepreneurial spirit but also ignited a spark for future endeavors. The connections made, knowledge shared, and enthusiasm generated during this week will undoubtedly reverberate in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, contributing to sustained growth and success. As we bid farewell to this year's Global Entrepreneurship Week, let us carry forward the momentum, insights, and inspiration gained, fueling our ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change in the world of entrepreneurship.



