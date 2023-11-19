Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today on the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter:

“Few people have impacted as many lives as Rosalynn Carter. Rising from humble roots in Plains, Georgia, Mrs. Carter redefined the role of First Lady and used her platform to champion mental health and the performing arts. After leaving the White House, Mrs. Carter co-founded the Carter Center with her husband. Together, as full partners, they improved public health, eradicated disease, and strengthened freedom and democracy across the globe. Mrs. Carter’s extraordinary legacy will live on through the millions of lives she touched and all who will grow up in a safer, healthier, and freer world. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my deepest sympathies to President Carter and the Carter family.”