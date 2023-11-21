The Bestselling book “Doodle Healing” is free through Wednesday (11/22/2023)
Cindy Bayles is proud to present her bestselling book, Doodle Healing: A fun, easy, and effective strategy to design a life of joy, self-compassion, and purpose
Full of personal anecdotes and written in an easy-to-read-and-understand format, "Doodle Healing" is a terrific guide for anyone wishing to overcome negativity in his/her life.”BLANDING, UT, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cindy wrote Doodle Healing for women over 45 to have a way to emotionally heal using a fun, easy, and effective strategy. So, they can design lives of joy, self-compassion, and purpose.
— Elizabeth Carroll
As a certified life coach and a woman over 50, Cindy understands that many women her age wonder if it’s worth the effort to try to be happy and fulfilled. Her book makes it fun and easy to design happy and fulfilled lives. Her hope is that by reading this book and doing the doodles, women can start the process of emotional healing so they can get back in the driver’s seat of their lives and be comfortable with who they are. No fixing required.
Cindy Bayles’ “Doodle Healing” will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (11/17/2023-11/22/2023) at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CM6JVPF4/
Doodle Healing has a 5 star rating by those who have purchased the book. Here is what some of the reviewers have said:
FUN
“Doodling is a great way to open your mind, remember new concepts and explore your creative side.
This book has so many tools to help you see yourself with compassion and clarity” –Erin
Thought Provoking and Healing
“A wonderful book to help you find your joy. It's a fun book that is very easy to follow. You'll be able to find your purpose. You will learn how to have self compassion. And find your joy. It's never to late.”
–Lise
For more information: For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release contact Cindy Bayles, at 435-459-0502 or email cindy@doodletherapyuniversity.com or reference her website at https://doodletherapyuniversity.com
About the author: Cindy Bayles is the CEO of Doodle Therapy Coaching LLC, a company that offers, courses and support to women over 45. She is an enthusiastic doodle convert. She has seen personally the changes that can occur in ones life when we let go of being perfect and grasp hold of being beautifully imperfect. Cindy believes that the hardest battles we will ever face are on the battlefield of our minds. She coaches women to heal their hearts & minds so they have the strength to change their world.
Cindy Bayles
Doodle Therapy Coaching LLC
+1 4354590502
dooletherapyuniversity@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube