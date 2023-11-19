Submit Release
Banh Shop Opens in Ft. Worth

Mark Brezinski, Susan Missimo, and Josh Garcia stand at the Banh Shop counter and showcase some of the brand's most popular dishes.

Mark Brezinski, Susan Missimo, and Josh Garcia celebrate the opening of Banh Shop in Ft. Worth surrounded by some of the brand's most popular dishes.

Banh Shop debuts its Asian Street Food brand in Ft. Worth in the heart of TCU's restaurant row.

The authenticity, flavors and unique menu items here at Banh Shop are a must-try.”
— Mark Brezinski
FT. WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BANH SHOP opened their first Ft. Worth location in the heart of TCU’s restaurant row on University Ave. on November 8th. YEB II, LLC is the entity which owns and franchises the Banh Shop brand in the U.S. and Canada.

Banh Shop is an Asian “Street Food” fast casual concept originally developed by YUM Brands to capitalize on the popularity of authentic Vietnamese Bowls and Baguettes served in a variety of high traffic environments. The first Banh Shop opened near SMU in Dallas and then in Terminal D at DFW International Airport. Additional Banh Shops have opened in Terminal C at DFW as well as Toronto Pearson International Airport and Vancouver International Airport in Canada. Additional airport locations are in process as well as additional “street side” development.

Banh Shop’s menu items were developed by industry innovator, Mark Brezinski and feature authentic Asian street food favorites including soups, salads, sandwiches and bowls. Their Pork Meatball Bann Mi was named Best Sandwich in America by Restaurants and Institutions. Each menu item is made with fresh ingredients and served for dine in, carry out or delivery. A full-service bar is featured in the new University Ave. restaurant. “The authenticity, flavors and unique menu items here at Banh Shop are a must-try” said Brezinski.

“We are thrilled to open the University Ave. Banh Shop near TCU” said Ken Myres, President and CEO of YEB II. We have two additional Banh Shops under development in Irving on MacArthur Blvd. and in the Shops at Park Lane in Dallas that will open in the next several months.

“Banh Shop is a fantastic concept with a proven track record”, said Myres, “and we look forward to continuing to grow and franchise the brand in the U.S. and internationally. We value our partnership with YUM and also look forward to continuing to work closely with their team.”

Contact:

Mark Brezenski
Phone: 214-738-2540
email: mark@mbrezinski.com

Mark Brezinski
YEB II LLC
+1 214-738-2540
email us here

