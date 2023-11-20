Submit Release
NoteGoat Introduces Need-Based Accounts, New Features

Students Can Now Upload Supporting Classroom Materials to AI-Powered Note-Taking Tool

It’s clear that students want and need a tool like this to help enhance their learning experience, so it’s important that we make it accessible to all of them, regardless of their ability to pay.”
— Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat co-founder and CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NoteGoat, a new AI-powered note-taking tool built specifically for college students, is now providing free accounts to students who receive financial aid.

More than 85 percent of college students receive financial aid each year, ranging from a few thousand dollars to full scholarships. NoteGoat’s Grazing plan, which provides up to 30 hours of AI note-taking per month, is available to students who enroll in NoteGoat’s financial aid plan.

“Since our launch less than three months ago, NoteGoat is already being used in more than 500 colleges across the United States, and that number is growing every day,” said Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat co-founder and CEO. “It’s clear that students want and need a tool like this to help enhance their learning experience, so it’s important that we make it accessible to all of them, regardless of their ability to pay.”

New upload and language features

In addition to generating notes for live lectures (virtual or in person) and audio and video recordings or transcripts of lectures, NoteGoat’s Upload Express feature now accepts offline materials, including PDFs, Word and other text documents, YouTube urls, and any other supporting audio or video elements professors assign or suggest as part of a curriculum.

The note-taking platform has also increased the number of languages it supports to more than 20, including Chinese, Hindi and Spanish. A full list is available here.

NoteGoat, which is available with a free trial, works on a laptop, tablet or phone.
Key features include:

- AI-generated notes of all key lecture points plus a summary
- Upload Express: Accepts uploads in audio, video, PDF, text, and YouTube videos
- Language+: AI notes available in over 20 languages
- Dashboard: A centralized location for all notes, organized by subject
- Sharing: Notes sharing to collaborate with study groups

More information is available at www.notegoat.ai.

Scott MacKenzie
Gaslight Studios
scott@gaslightcomm.com

