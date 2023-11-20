SpiderFoot OSINT Collections Workspace Released on Kasm Workspaces

Kasm Technologies SpiderFoot_Kasm

SpiderFoot Now Available on Kasm Workspaces to Automate and Secure your Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Research

MCLEAN, VA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kasm Technologies has announced the integration of SpiderFoot OSINT Collections into the Kasm Workspaces registry of applications. SpiderFoot, a renowned open-source intelligence automation tool, now harnesses the power of Kasm Workspaces to offer simplicity, efficiency, and security in data gathering and analysis.

For more information on the integration, see our Medium article: https://kasm.medium.com/spiderfoot-osint-collections-using-kasm-workspaces-a8e670e44fa2

Key Features and Capabilities:

• Comprehensive Data Sources: SpiderFoot automates queries across a wide range of data, including email addresses, IP addresses, domain names, and more, significantly reducing manual effort and time.

• User Interface and Advanced Scanning: With four levels of scanning and a “By Module” tab, SpiderFoot enables specific, targeted investigations using various API keys from service providers.

• Real-time Results Viewing: Users benefit from the ability to view results as they are generated, enhancing the efficiency of investigations.

• Versatile Application: Suitable for both offensive strategies like black-box penetration testing and defensive measures to identify organizational data exposure.

• Integration and Advanced Features: SpiderFoot incorporates over 200 modules and integrates with tools like DNSTwist, Nmap, and supports various data formats for comprehensive analysis capabilities.

• Continuous Innovation and Community Support: As an open-source tool, SpiderFoot is regularly updated, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the OSINT industry.

Kasm Workspaces Integration:

The integration with Kasm Workspaces, a leading container streaming platform, brings a new dimension of privacy and efficiency to OSINT research. Investigators can now conduct their research within a private container streamed directly from the browser, maintaining a secure and isolated environment.

Installation Ease and Customization:

SpiderFoot can be easily installed on Kasm Workspaces either directly from the registry or through a custom docker image. This flexibility ensures that both novice and advanced users can harness the full potential of SpiderFoot in a user-friendly and secure environment.

For a detailed walkthrough of how to use SpiderFoot in Kasm see the video created in partnership with Tech Raj: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GL4IwRCU7EM

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES OSINT

Kasm Technologies is at the forefront of cybersecurity and OSINT solutions, continually innovating to provide the most efficient and secure tools for intelligence gathering and analysis. The integration of SpiderFoot with Kasm Workspaces is a testament to our commitment to advancing the field of cybersecurity and intelligence.

ABOUT KASM TECHNOLOGIES

Kasm Technologies is a privately held small business led by a team of cybersecurity engineers experienced in developing web-native remote work platforms for Federal/State Government, Fortune 500 companies, Startups, and Small/Medium sized businesses. Our team's experience in offensive/defensive cyber operations, rapid prototyping, and cutting-edge technology provides us with a unique perspective on how to provide reliable, private, and secure communications.