New Era in Medical Tourism: 10 million USD installment plan
Finance Health Group, a company registered by the FCA, is pleased to announce to assist international Patients with payment option up to 12 month.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While global interest in Turkey's health tourism is increasing day by day, one of the türkish largest Health Agencies company , Ada Medical Teknoloji and Saglik A.S., signed a new cooperation agreement in Instalment plan services with Finance Health Group(London), an UK-based Financial Institution registered by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
Within the scope of this agreement, instalment plans will be offered to the Patient’s Credit Cards up to 12 months. The Patients from United Kingdom, European Union, USA and International can use thıs services.
Ada Medical CEO , Mr. Mustafa Temiz said, “With this new cooperation, Turkey is stepping into a new era in health tourism. While this takes us one step further than other competing countries, we are pleased to make an additional contribution to our country's economy".
Mr. Omer Tezgel, the international Coordinator of Financial Health Group explained :” Turkey is among the top 3 countries in the world in Medical tourism. We anticipate that we will contribute 10 million USD within the next 3 years with this installment plan services, especially to overseas patients who do not have the opportunity to pay in cash."
Finance Health Group provides Project Finance starting from 20 million USD from his Partner Funds in Dubai, Oman and Qatar. The Group provides also Trade Finance instruments (like Bank Guarantee Letters , SBLC ) from UBS Bank (Switzerland), HSBC Bank (Hong Kong) and some Asian Banks.
Umur Kutay
Finance Health Group
+44 7385 598916
info@financehealthgroup.com