Financely Launches Fintech Platform, Offering a Dynamic Project Finance Tool for Financial Institutions

Addresses gap in project finance sector and provides deal volume for clients, especially those interested in sustainable infrastructure

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financely today announced the launch of its FinTech platform. The firm’s technology comprises a sophisticated deal origination platform intended for financial institutions. It streamlines the enter project funding process, from project discovery to deal closure. While suitable for virtually any kind of financing, Financely is designed to facilitate easier access to sustainable investment opportunities in infrastructure.

“Financial institutions can leverage our platform to identify promising projects that offer financial returns,” explained Sophia Chang, Director of Capital Raising. “At the same time, by working with Financely, financial firms can contribute to global sustainability efforts, an increasingly important goal.”

Financely, functions as a dynamic project finance tool that enhances deal volume for users who are interested in emerging and frontier markets. The platform efficiently matches financial institutions with sustainable projects, particularly those in the infrastructure sector. In this way, Financely serves to address a funding gap that has slowed investment in this critical area of the financial world. To this end, Financely platform aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Focus areas for Financely’s platform include carbon projects, private credit, green bonds, project bonds, and revolving credit facilities. In the trade finance sector, Financely works with clients to secure bridge capital and commodity procurement, among other services. The firm also offers cryptocurrency services on a selective basis.


About Financely
Financely is a financial solutions provider and fintech platform provider that helps businesses and governments access global capital markets through its aggregator services. The firm provides consulting services, but does not act as a bank, securities broker or dealer.

For more information visit https://www.financely-group.com/financial-institutions

