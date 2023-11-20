Introducing The X Polemo Range on Upland

Polemo Games is driven by a passion for gaming and a commitment to redefining the industry, "Our platform empowers gamers and developers, creating a more equitable and enjoyable experience for all.”
— Sean Marra, CEO Polemo Games
SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polemo Games has officially launched its gaming platform in Upland with its first mini-game, the X Polemo Range. The Web3 social gaming platform brings together the worlds of Web2 gaming, military, and tactical lifestyle cultures with the cutting-edge advancements of Web3 technology. ‍

With the launch of Polemo Games, Uplanders can now visit the Polemo Metafort, where they can compete in various mini-games. One such game is the X Polemo Range, the first 3D game in Upland, offering a 1st person shooter experience.

The X Polemo Range (https://www.upland.me/polemo-games) is an immersive weapons training facility designed to allow players to participate in intense 1v1 showdowns or tournaments with the chance to earn UPX. Currently, the X Polemo Range is only available in practice mode and free to play, with plans to introduce these two play-for-UPX modes in the near future. This will allow players to familiarize themselves with the X Polemo Range before competing against other Uplanders.‍

At the heart of Polemo Games is a blockchain-powered economy that enables players to own their in-game assets, including weapons and characters, and earn real value as they progress through the game. Blockchain powers play-to-earn mechanics where players can earn crypto rewards for the time they play the game, while non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are used to represent the in-game assets. And just like Upland itself, there's a strong emphasis on community building with numerous built-in social features that help to foster a sense of camaraderie and engagement among players.

Polemo Games has announced additional mini-games, tournaments, and in-game assets such as Weapon Packs are in the pipeline for Upland.

As Upland continues its mission to build the largest digital open economy, Polemo Games is another opportunity for Upland to boost the utility of its native token Spark, by allowing the game creators to build additional assets for player engagement and ownership.

Polemo Games is accessible for Uplanders on both the web and mobile versions of Upland. This eliminates the need to download any additional applications or programs, making it convenient for players to enjoy the game. ‍

About Upland
Upland (https://www.upland.me/), a web3 mobile strategy game, is a blockchain-based platform mapped to the real world on a mission to build the largest digital open economy. The ecosystem is a diverse community of players, entrepreneurs, creators, developers, and brands, all benefiting from true ownership and guaranteed intellectual property rights powered by blockchain technology. Upland is one of the most widely-used web3 platforms with over 3 million registered accounts and nearly 300,000 landowners and has sold more than 6 million NFTs.

The platform offers various activities for players and creators, including virtual property trading, world-building, collecting, and fun competitions like car racing. Metaverse entrepreneurs can also operate their own shops, contributing to the thriving economy powered by UPX, the native currency that serves as a medium of exchange, and Spark, a utility token that fuels the value creation by the highly engaged community. Upland is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with additional offices in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and Brazil.

Upland was founded by serial entrepreneurs in July 2018 and launched in June 2019. Upland is accessible on the web, the App Store, and Google Play, allowing users from around the world to experience the metaverse.

About Polemo Games
Polemo Games (https://polemo.games/) is an innovative gaming platform that seamlessly integrates blockchain technology, social networking, and play-to-earn mechanics, focusing on polemology – the study of war and combat. It offers an immersive gaming experience, fosters community building, and empowers players with true asset ownership. Polemo Games aims to create a more inclusive and rewarding gaming landscape for developers and players alike.

The X NFT Launches in Upland

Introducing The X Polemo Range on Upland

About

At blocqX, we thrive at the convergence of web3, blockchain, gaming, metaverse, and NFTs. As a company with diversified investments, we specialize in infrastructure, digital assets, and AI-driven blockchain technology. Our mission is to foster and support teams that push the boundaries of what's possible, creating and innovating meaningful experiences in the virtual world that seamlessly connect with the physical world. We believe in bridging the gap between digital and physical products into the new Phygital experience. In this era of digital transformation, we envision a paradigm shift from the exploitation of user data to the empowerment of user-generated content and intent. Using smart contracts and blockchain technology, we aim to enable individuals to take control of their digital footprint and ownership of content and assets. We firmly believe that the future will be decentralized, and at blocqX, we are actively involved in building and investing in that future. By embracing decentralization and leveraging the power of blockchain, we strive to shape a world where individuals have autonomy, ownership, and meaningful interactions within the virtual landscape. With our partners, stakeholders, and the vibrant web3 community, blocqX is dedicated to driving innovation, advancing technology, and contributing to the evolution of the decentralized ecosystem. Join us as we embark on this transformative journey toward an immersive decentralized future.

blocqx Website

