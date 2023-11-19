Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez toast their Formula 1 victories with Ferrari Trento

Submit Release
LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Formula 1® Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix roared into town, the city was awash in parties. The corks were popping and the bubbles were flowing as Ferrari Trento, the Official Toast of Formula 1®, brought a touch of Italian style to the celebrations and to the winners’ podium, where Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez toasted their victories.

Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wine is the official toast of Formula 1® celebrations through 2025.
About Ferrari Trento
Founded in 1902 in Trento by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari is Italy’s leading traditional method winery and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living.

All Ferrari labels are Trentodoc; bottle fermented sparkling wines produced with Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes cultivated with passion and respect following the principles of sustainable mountain viticulture in northern Italy’s Trentino.

Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” six times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.

For more information, please visit https://www.ferraritrento.com/en

