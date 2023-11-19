Demonstration Alert – U.S. Consulate Lahore
Location: Lahore, Pakistan
Event: Demonstrations
Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is planning a demonstration relating to Gaza on Sunday, November 19 at 12:00 PM. The demonstration is expected to take place in Lahore near the Muslim Town neighborhood between Punjab University and Barkat Market. Several thousand participants are expected, which could temporarily lead to road closures and cause traffic delays/detours in the area. We encourage U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings and always remain vigilant of their surroundings.
Actions to Take:
• Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.
• Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.
• Review your personal security plans.
• Monitor local media for updates.
• Keep a low profile.
• Carry identification and cooperate with police.
Assistance:
+(92) (42) 3603 4000
Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
https://pk.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/lahore/
+(92)(51) 201-4000
Contact: Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
+(92)(21) 3527 5000
Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
+(92) (91) 526 8800
Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
• State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 19 November, 2023 | Topics: Alert, Lahore, Security & Emergency Messages