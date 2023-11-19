Submit Release
News Search

There were 117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,376 in the last 365 days.

Demonstration Alert – U.S. Consulate Lahore

Location: Lahore, Pakistan

Event:  Demonstrations

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is planning a demonstration relating to Gaza on Sunday, November 19 at 12:00 PM.  The demonstration is expected to take place in Lahore near the Muslim Town neighborhood between Punjab University and Barkat Market. Several thousand participants are expected, which could temporarily lead to road closures and cause traffic delays/detours in the area.  We encourage U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings and always remain vigilant of their surroundings.

Actions to Take: 

Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

Review your personal security plans.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile.

Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore
+(92) (42) 3603 4000
Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

https://pk.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/lahore/

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan
+(92)(51) 201-4000
Contact: Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
U.S. Consulate General, Karachi
+(92)(21) 3527 5000
Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar
+(92) (91) 526 8800
Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Pakistan Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 19 November, 2023 | Topics: Alert, Lahore, Security & Emergency Messages

You just read:

Demonstration Alert – U.S. Consulate Lahore

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more