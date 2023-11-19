Reforestation and Community Resilience Project in Ejido El Tarachi, Acula, Veracruz, Mexico: Seeking Financial Support

Humedales y Manglares De Mexico Cover

Humedales y Manglares de Mexico A.C. initiates transformative Reforestation Project in Ejido El Tarachi, Veracruz, fostering community resilience.

ACULA, VERACRUZ, MEXICO, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humedales y Manglares de Mexico A.C., a non-profit organization dedicated to community-centered conservation in Mexico, is proud to announce its latest endeavor: the Reforestation and Community Resilience Project in Ejido El Tarachi, Acula, Veracruz, Mexico. This transformative initiative aims to restore and preserve 75 hectares of vital mangrove ecosystems, with a particular focus on red mangrove (Rhizophora mangle), white mangrove (Laguncularia racemosa), and black mangrove (Avicennia germinans) species.

Project Overview:

The project, located in Ejido El Tarachi, Acula, Veracruz, Mexico, encompasses activities such as mangrove reforestation, the establishment of firebreaks to prevent and manage wildfires, and the enhancement of the mangrove ecosystem through the creation of channels. The initiative is led by the UMA (Unidad de Manejo Ambiental) of Ejido El Tarachi, under the guidance of Environmental Engineer Amparo Granados. Humedales y Manglares de Mexico is coordinating and managing the project, overseeing its implementation, financing, and overall governance.

Community Resilience:

Ejido El Tarachi, having faced the destruction of its mangrove nursery by Hurricane Karl in 2010, understands the importance of community preparedness. Rigorous risk assessments and studies have been conducted, and the community has undergone comprehensive training to handle floods and fires. A specialized team is in place to combat wildfires within 200 hectares of managed forest, with close coordination with government agencies, particularly CONAFOR of Mexico, ensuring a robust post-disaster recovery plan.

Benefits to the Community:

Active community participation in reforestation efforts ensures compensation for community members, creating employment opportunities and injecting new funds into the local economy. Operating under special permission from UMA and Mexican Law NOM-059, Ejido El Tarachi follows a comprehensive framework for responsible wildlife and habitat management, enabling reforestation and sustainable land use without harm to the environment or further deforestation.

Estimated Carbon Capture:

The project is expected to capture an estimated 28 to 34 metric tons of carbon dioxide per hectare, contributing significantly to carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation. With this reforestation project, we anticipate adding 2100 to 2550 metric tons of carbon dioxide captured each year.

Call for Financial Support:

To ensure the success of this impactful project, Humedales y Manglares de Mexico A.C. is actively seeking financial support from organizations, businesses, and individuals who share a commitment to environmental conservation and community resilience. Contributions of any size will play a crucial role in the realization of this vital initiative.

About Humedales y Manglares de Mexico A.C.

Humedales y Manglares de Mexico A.C. is a non-profit organization dedicated to community-centered conservation in Mexico. With a focus on responsible wildlife and habitat management, the organization strives to create sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and local communities.

About Ejido El Tarachi

Ejido El Tarachi is a community in Acula, Veracruz, actively protecting and reforesting mangroves in the region. Committed to environmental stewardship, the community plays a crucial role in the restoration and preservation of mangrove ecosystems.